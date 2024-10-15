E Source Announces Utility Award Winners at Forum 2024

The E Source awards recognized utility leaders in advertising, residential and business customer experience, employee experience and website excellence.

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, a utilities-focused research, consulting, and data science company, has announced the results of its annual awards at Forum 2024, the 37th edition of the company's annual event held from 8-10 October in Denver. The three-day event brought together over 500 utility professionals from the US and Canada for learning and networking sessions, culminating in an awards ceremony where winners were recognized in three categories—Achievements in Customer and Employee Experience (for customers—residential and business, and utility employees), Website Benchmark (website excellence), and Ad Awards (advertising).

Award winners at E Source Forum 2024

Throughout the Forum, first-place winners presented their leading initiatives and results to attendees, setting standards in the industry and inspiring peers to bring fresh ideas back to their teams and utilities. Fourteen utilities were awarded top honors in three categories during a ceremony hosted by Filomena Gogel, President of Research and Advisory at E Source.

"As we continue to face the challenges of decarbonization, affordability, and equity, E Source is committed to helping utilities make data-driven and customer-focused decisions as they drive the industry forward," said Gogel. "We value our members' impressive achievements and are excited to recognize utilities as they set new standards in innovation, communications, customer excellence, and exceptional employee experience."

Award categories and winners:

Achievements in Customer and Employee Experience

E Source recognized high-scoring utility customer and employee experience initiatives that contributed to increased customer satisfaction and engaging workplaces for employees. Judged by a panel of E Source experts, utilities were evaluated for unique approaches and creativity, how widely the initiative spanned across an organization, metrics and results, and overall impressions.

Residential Customer Experience - Avangrid

Avangrid Business Customer Experience - Con Edison

Con Edison Employee Experience - PG&E

PG&E Small Utility Excellence - takeCHARGE NL, a partnership of Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro

Website Benchmark

For the first time at Forum, E Source also presented an award based on its independent study that scores utility websites on findability, functionality, content, and appearance. The Website Benchmark Award of Excellence was presented to Northern Indiana Public Service Co.

Utility Ad Awards

The Utility Ad Awards recognize marketing and communications campaigns and creativity in the utility industry. Judged by a panel of independent external judges, submissions were scored on the idea, message, creativity, and campaign success.

Affordability and energy equity : Independent Electricity System Operator for the "Home Heating Hero" campaign

: Independent Electricity System Operator for the "Home Heating Hero" campaign Brand and sustainability : Tampa Electric for the "Your Neighbor, Mr. Sun" campaign

: Tampa Electric for the "Your Neighbor, Mr. Sun" campaign Energy efficiency, demand response, and energy management: BGE for the "Through and Through Campaign" campaign

BGE for the "Through and Through Campaign" campaign Energy generation and renewable energy : LG&E and KU for the "Solar Share" campaign

: LG&E and KU for the "Solar Share" campaign Internal communications : Alabama Power for the "Second-Chance Tree Trimming Program" campaign

: Alabama Power for the "Second-Chance Tree Trimming Program" campaign Mobility and EVs : PNM for the "PNM Transportation Electrification Program 2023" campaign

: PNM for the "PNM Transportation Electrification Program 2023" campaign Safety, emergencies, and outages : Austin Energy for the "Education" campaign

: Austin Energy for the "Education" campaign Self-service: Evergy for the "YOUtility Val Prop Evolution" campaign

Forum features thought-provoking keynote speakers, market research and data-driven content, customer panels, and insights from utility peers, drawing hundreds of utility professionals over three days in downtown Denver.

The event is hosted by E Source's Research and Advisory practice, which offers program innovation and customer experience subscription-based services. The practice's researchers and experts help more than 350 utilities across the US and Canada make smarter financial decisions, enhance operations, save time, and improve customer satisfaction and retention. To learn more, visit www.esource.com/research-and-advisory.

