E Source hires Marianne McElroy to drive progress toward enabling the Sustainable Utility

McElroy's experience will help utilities enhance their customer relationships, achieve the next generation of savings, and lead the carbon-reduction effort

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is pleased to announce that it has hired Marianne McElroy as vice president of Customer Engagement Solutions.

"Marianne McElroy is a proven leader and manager, and her experience is the perfect fit to help our community of utility clients meet our industry's tremendous opportunities and challenges ahead," says Michael Carter, president of Research and Advisory at E Source. "Marianne has deep experience in the utility sector and understands how to speak to different utility audiences. She's worked at a muni and shared a service community with investor-owned utilities. And she has a deep grasp of their regulatory frameworks. She's led change management initiatives and has a technical, data-driven bent to her decision-making style. She appreciates the opportunity to tackle hard subjects and figure out how to deliver process improvements. I'm thrilled to welcome her to the E Source team."

McElroy has more than 10 years of experience on the customer and operations side of the utility business, most recently as billing operations manager at Eugene Water and Electric Board, Oregon's largest publicly owned utility. In her new role with E Source, she'll leverage her deep utility experience to bring leadership to E Source's customer experience and marketing services. She'll also focus on supporting the employee experience as part of high-quality service delivery—for E Source and utility employees alike. Informed and empowered employees are the trusted partners customers are looking for to tackle complex energy issues.

"I'm energized by E Source's vision of the Sustainable Utility—one that's committed to environmental responsibility, reliability, rethinking how to equitably serve all customers, and maintaining a bottom line that enables innovation and supporting communities," says McElroy. "I know from experience that utilities recognize they need to truly know their customers. E Source is the ideal partner to ensure they're taking the right steps and incorporating the right elements in their programs, technologies, and communications. I can't wait to get started!"

To learn more about McElroy, read the E Source blog post From Alaskan wilderness guide to utility innovator: Three questions for Marianne McElroy.

About E Source

E Source blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a data-first approach and a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

Media inquiries:

Sannie Sieper

[email protected]

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC