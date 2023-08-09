E Source names Dave Perotti as CEO

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source is thrilled to announce that Dave Perotti has been appointed CEO. Previously the chairman of the board of E Source, Perotti succeeds Ted Schultz, who is stepping back from day-to-day business after 40 years in the utility industry. Schultz will serve on the E Source board as an independent director and will remain actively involved to help E Source achieve its mission of partnering with utilities to accelerate their transition to a sustainable future. 

"We're excited to leverage Ted's deep utility and technology expertise to help accelerate the transition underway in the utility industry and to scale E Source to have a bigger impact through our work with utilities," says Perotti.

Perotti has extensive experience growing companies to provide increased value to clients and shareholders. Throughout his career he has been at the nexus of B2B service and technology companies. Prior to joining E Source as CEO, he served as chairman of the board since 2019. Previous roles include CEO of eRecruit, a high-growth private equity–backed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, and several senior roles at Electronic Data Systems, a global technology services outsourcing company, including a stint as a member of the company's operating committee.

"It's an honor to lead a company and work with our team making a real difference by helping utilities thrive as they grapple with several major industry transitions. E Source is focused on helping utilities use data to accelerate growth, innovation, efficiency, and decarbonization—all while maintaining a customer-centric and mission-driven culture," says Perotti. "I'm excited to continue to bring E Source's unique capabilities together and help accelerate positive, sustainable industry change in partnership with our utility clients."

E Source, the data authority for the utility industry, blends industry-leading research, predictive data science, and solution services to help utilities make better decisions to support their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. With a commitment to practical innovation, we use more than three decades of utility-focused experience and our unique solution set to help clients achieve their goal of becoming a Sustainable Utility. E Source is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, with offices across the US. For more information, see www.esource.com.

