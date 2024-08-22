E Source strengthens consulting business unit with appointment of Jeremy Klingel as President, Solution Services

Klingel will focus on growth and capability development in consulting unit's core areas - customer engagement, smart infrastructure, utility operations, and enterprise performance management. He takes over from industry veteran Mike Bassignani, who will now move into a strategic advisory role.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E Source, a utilities-focused consulting, research, and data science company, has announced the appointment of Jeremy Klingel as President, Solution Services. Klingel arrives at E Source with over 20 years of experience in the energy and utility industry, building and scaling consulting, engineering, and technology-led practices.

Jeremy previously served as a Senior Partner with West Monroe's Energy & Utility practice and founded the firm's Clean Energy & Infrastructure Investment Advisory offering. Before West Monroe, he was Head of U.S. Energy and Utility Advisory at PA Consulting and in multiple executive positions at Black & Veatch, leading global business lines in management consulting, engineering, and construction.

Klingel takes over from industry veteran Mike Bassignani, who will transition to a strategic advisory role, ensuring a smooth leadership transition while supporting key clients and planning efforts.

"Jeremy's industry knowledge, business acumen, and leadership are a great addition to our leadership team as we continue to successfully grow our capabilities organically and through acquisition. I am delighted to welcome him to E Source and look forward to partnering with him to continue to deliver value to our client base," said E Source CEO Dave Perotti. "I also want to thank Mike for his exceptional leadership in helping establish E Source's consulting business and congratulate him on a fantastic career. Mike has a wealth of industry knowledge and experience, and we're lucky to continue working with him in his strategic advisory role."

Solution Services, E Source's consulting unit, serves some of the largest investor-owned utilities in North America, providing advisory focused on customer engagement, smart infrastructure, utility operations, and enterprise performance management. E Source also supports municipal clients of all sizes, with experience advising public utilities in cities like Los Angeles, San Antonio, and New York. In his new role, Klingel will focus on growing the unit and adding new capabilities that deliver tangible results across E Source's client base in the utility industry.

"E Source's combination of in-depth domain knowledge and data-enabled solutions allows us to help clients address some of the industry's most compelling and unstructured problems," said Klingel. "I'm excited to work with such a stellar team of highly regarded experts to build on an incredible utility-centric brand that offers clients a true alternative to the Big 4. E Source's pedigree in infrastructure, emerging technologies, and customer experience has the potential to provide significant value to utilities seeking to proactively address decarbonization, electrification, and energy equity."

E Source's transformation as a utilities-focused solutions provider furthers the company's goal of helping clients address their complex and interconnected priorities in environmental responsibility, grid reliability, customer equity, and financial stability.

"Whether it's the clean energy transition or increased need for resiliency, our goal is to create focused, effective, and scalable solutions that equip utilities to make the best decisions for their customers, stakeholders, and communities they serve," added Klingel.

To learn more about E Source's offerings visit www.esource.com/consulting.

About E Source

E Source combines industry-leading research, data science, and consulting to help utilities make and implement better data-driven decisions that positively impact their customers, their bottom line, and our planet. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, E Source has teams across the US and Canada. Learn more at www.esource.com.

Media contact:

Adarsh Nalam, Director, Solutions Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE E Source Companies LLC