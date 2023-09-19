E-Space, Beyon Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Enable Satellite-Powered Internet of Things (IoT) Services in the Kingdom of Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space, the company bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Beyon Group to enable space-based IoT services in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

E-Space and Beyon sign MOU during the 31st Arab Spectrum Management Group Meeting, held in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain from 9-14 September 2023. Pictured (L to R): Tamer Azab, Director of Regulatory and Market Access, MEA at E-Space; Amy Mehlman, Vice President of Global Affairs and Stakeholder Relations at E-Space; Mikkel Vinter, CEO of Beyon; and Yousif Sameikh, Head of Enterprise Products at Beyon.

IoT is a key area of focus and exploration for Beyon as it seeks to unlock new opportunities in line with Bahrain's digital economy initiative, Vision 2030. By signing a MOU with E-Space, the two organizations can collaborate on the development of satellite IoT solutions that leverage Beyon's established network capabilities and E-Space's advanced low Earth orbit (LEO) constellation and novel device capabilities. The joint development efforts aim to create unique IoT solutions that will support uninterrupted, 'use anywhere,' real-time IoT data services.

Mikkel Vinter, Beyon Chief Executive Officer commented, "We envision a future where the combination of terrestrial and space communications offers continuous coverage and advanced IoT services to deliver highly-diversified digital growth across a variety of sectors. We anticipate our collaboration with E-Space will enable the discovery of new business models and accelerate the proliferation of innovative applications that will augment both consumer and enterprise customer opportunities and experiences, while positively contributing to Bahrain's digital economy."

Greg Wyler, Chief Executive Officer, E-Space added: "E-Space is creating an entirely new suite of global capabilities to improve lives, business efficiencies and build a smarter, more connected planet. By teaming with Beyon on novel terrestrial-to-satellite IoT development projects, we will explore ways to use ubiquitous IoT services to transform customer experiences beyond the possibilities of existing traditional IoT use-cases."

The MoU was signed by Beyon CEO Mikkel Vinter and E-Space Vice President of Global Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Amy Mehlman during the 31st Arab Spectrum Management Group Meeting, organized by the Bahrain Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, and held in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain from 9-14 September 2023.

About Beyon

Beyon, is the parent company of Batelco, 4 Beyon Digital companies and international operations.

Beyon, is a technology group, born in Bahrain to reach out to the region and beyond. The group of companies brings technology closer to people and businesses with best-in-class connectivity and digital solutions.

The Beyon group of companies includes subsidiaries and affiliates in several locations including Bahrain, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Egypt, the Maldives, The Channel Islands, Diego Garcia, St. Helen, Ascension Island, and the Falkland Islands.

About E-Space

E-Space is bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. The Company is fundamentally changing the design, economics, manufacturing, coverage limitations and service delivery of space-powered IoT connectivity. Its advanced, sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) space system will create a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications capabilities that enable end-users to connect, track, sense and act on edge AI optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

