E-Space Successfully Demonstrates Novel Low Earth Orbit Space System Capabilities During U.S. Department of Defense Field Test Program

SARATOGA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space, the company bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services, today announced it completed its U.S. Department of Defense contract with its successful demonstration of innovative space system capabilities to members of the Space Development Agency, a division of the United States Space Force.

The demonstration, which occurred at the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, Indiana, showcased a series of innovative communications and connectivity capabilities on the advanced E-Space low Earth orbit (LEO) space system.

"Successful completion of this field test is a critical proof point for how space can be leveraged to further enhance communications and situational awareness in future military operations," said Greg Wyler, founder and CEO, E-Space. "E-Space has game-changing technology. We are extending satellite coverage and connectivity so that warfighters, in and out of theater, have access to a new kind of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) platform that can connect, sense and track all military assets across the globe."

The E-Space platform will enable a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications and IoT services for wide-scale military use. Unlike other LEO systems, E-Space will offer the only global constellation resilient enough to operate in high-debris LEO environments and secure enough to transmit critical data via a point-to-point space network offering a zero-trust topology.

About E-Space

E-Space is bridging Earth and space to enable hyper-scaled deployments of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and services. The Company is fundamentally changing the design, economics, manufacturing, coverage limitations and service delivery of space-powered IoT connectivity. Its advanced, sustainable low Earth orbit (LEO) space system will create a new class of ubiquitous, real-time communications capabilities that enable end-users to connect, track, sense and act on edge AI optimized data, gathered from billions of novel E-Space devices deployed planet-wide. Learn more about E-Space at: e-space.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Instagram.

