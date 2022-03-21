E-Space to Launch Demonstration Satellites in Q2 with Rocket Lab

New Zealand approves the launch of E-Space's first three demonstration satellites

STUART, Fla. and TOULOUSE, France, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Space today announced it will launch its first demonstration satellites in the second quarter of 2022 to validate the systems and technology for its sustainable satellite system. The announcement marks an unprecedented timeline for taking a new space innovation from idea to reality as E-Space moves to swiftly build the most sustainable, secure and cost-effective satellite network in history.

Three demonstration satellites, designed and built in-house by E-Space, will launch aboard Rocket Lab's Electron rocket from Launch Complex 1 on New Zealand's Māhia Peninsula.

E-Space aims to reduce the launch requirements for a full constellation to months instead of years, decreasing the time it takes to scale, replenish and deliver a full system. This launch is the first step in validating the technology behind E-Space's network of secure communication satellites that will make space-based capabilities more affordable and accessible. E-Space's system will allow governments and companies to own private satellite constellations that can dynamically scale their capabilities, with applications ranging from secure communications to managing remote infrastructure, while maintaining an unprecedented level of security, flexibility and resiliency.

"Our first satellites will provide a demonstration and test platform for our new sustainable satellite system," said Greg Wyler, founder and CEO of E-Space. "E-Space will increase the speed for constellation delivery from years to months, allowing new opportunities for more people to access space-based platforms. With the help of Rocket Lab, we are excited to be bringing these satellites into orbit in record time."

The E-Space system has been designed with sustainability at the heart of its architecture. The satellites have small cross-sections to decrease the risk of collision from the millions of untrackable space objects and will automatically de-orbit if any systems malfunction. Eventually, the satellites will sacrificially capture and deorbit small debris to burn up on re-entry, setting a new standard in space environmental management.

"E-Space is pursuing a transformational idea to open up space for all while putting sustainability first," said Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. "Rocket Lab shares this mission to help society and businesses responsibly embrace space-based applications through innovation. Electron was created to enable frequent and cost-effective access to orbit for missions like this — ultimately allowing our customers to innovate and harness the power of space to improve wellbeing on Earth."

Following a successful launch and commissioning of the demonstration satellites, E-Space expects to have one more test launch before its first commercial satellites are deployed.

About E-Space

E-Space is democratizing space with a mesh network of secure multi-application satellites that empowers businesses and governments to access the power of space to solve problems on Earth. Founded by industry pioneer, Greg Wyler, E-Space provides satellite constellation deployments with higher capabilities and lower cost to enable a new generation of services and applications, from 5G communications to command and control systems. The company puts sustainability at the forefront, with a purposeful design that minimizes and reduces debris and destruction while preserving access to space for future generations. Learn more at e-space.com .

