E. Stanton Shoemaker, MD, FACOG, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E. Stanton Shoemaker, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Obstetrician Gynecologist in the field of Medicine an at his Private Clinical Practice, Christus Spohn Medical Center, and Bay Area Medical Center.

Offering personalized, patient-centered obstetrician and gynecology services, Dr. Shoemaker's private practice is located at 5920 Saratoga Blvd #101. The office renders a full spectrum of services, including menopause treatments; body contouring, weight loss programs, urinary incontinence treatments, and hormone optimization.



Dr. Shoemaker's areas of expertise include high-risk pregnancy, pelvic floor reconstruction, hormone replacement therapy, and gynecological surgery. He has amassed over 46 years of experience, garnering a laudable reputation as a patient-preferred OB/GYN.



Descending from a family history of medical professionals, Dr. Shoemaker's decision to enter the field was inherent. He prepared for his career by attending the University of Texas at Austin for a Bachelor of Arts in biology and the University of Texas Medical Branch for Doctorate of Medicine. Then, he worked as an intern and resident at SW University of Texas.



A respected voice in his areas of expertise, Dr. Shoemaker serves as a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and a member of the Texas Medical Association, Society for Gynecological Surgeons, and American Association of Gynecological Laparoscopy.



Dr. Shoemaker dedicates this recognition to his brother Marshall Shoemaker, MD and his daughter, his sister Mary Catherine Shoemaker, MD of pediatrics and internal medicine and his brother-in-law Perry Bassett, MD, nephews Aaron Bassett, MD, Scott Bassett, MD, and in loving memory of his father Roger Dean Shoemaker, MD.

