E Tech Group Appoints Akshatha Shetty as Director of AI Solutions

New leadership role will support the development of practical Industrial AI services across automation, manufacturing intelligence, and digital transformation initiatives.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration, 2025 System Integrator of the Year, and Platinum-certified Rockwell Automation Partner, has appointed Akshatha Shetty as Director of AI Solutions.

Akshatha Shetty Press Release E Tech Group

In this role, Shetty will lead the development of E Tech Group's AI strategy and customer-facing portfolio, with an emphasis on applying AI within complex industrial operational environments. Her work will support manufacturers and other industrial organizations seeking to use production data, automation systems and digital infrastructure more effectively.

Shetty brings more than 18 years of experience in enterprise technology, AI and machine learning, cloud and edge computing, robotics automation, and engineering leadership. She has led multidisciplinary engineering organizations and large-scale technology initiatives spanning industrial operations, financial services and corporate transformation. Her background also includes building enterprise conversational AI platforms, deploying AI models at the edge, and advancing robotics applications for manufacturing environments.

"Industrial companies are looking for practical ways to apply AI without losing sight of the systems, data and operating conditions that determine whether an initiative will succeed," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Akshatha brings the technical depth and executive experience to shape a disciplined approach around those realities. Her leadership will strengthen how we support customers across manufacturing intelligence, IT/OT environments, automation, and broader digital transformation programs."

Industrial AI depends on reliable data from control systems, production equipment and business platforms. Applying that data effectively requires a clear understanding of plant operations, appropriate technology architecture and governance, and a practical plan for moving from pilot projects into production.

Shetty's initial priorities include building a scalable portfolio of industrial AI services, developing repeatable delivery models, strengthening strategic technology partnerships and establishing governance practices that support responsible adoption. Her work will build on E Tech Group's existing capabilities in AI and machine learning, manufacturing intelligence, IT/OT assessments and remediation, and digital transformation for industrial operations.

"Industrial organizations have invested for years in automation, control systems, sensors and operational technologies, creating substantial amounts of valuable data," said Shetty. "The opportunity is to apply AI in ways that fit industrial operations. That requires strong data foundations, scalable technology, process knowledge, governance and implementation discipline. E Tech Group has the engineering experience and industrial perspective to move AI initiatives beyond isolated pilots and into practical use."

Shetty holds an MBA from the University of Southern California, a master's degree in software engineering from San Jose State University and a bachelor's degree in computer science. She has also completed the CTO Executive Program at the Wharton School and executive education in blockchain at the University of California, Berkeley.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 8 countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 900 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE E Tech Group