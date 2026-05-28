E Tech Group Sees Rising Demand for IT/OT Assessments as Manufacturers Prepare Infrastructure for AI and Modernization

Manufacturers are prioritizing infrastructure visibility, cybersecurity, and operational readiness to advance modernization, AI initiatives and reduce hidden production risk

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration, 2025 System Integrator of the Year, and Platinum certified Rockwell Automation Partner, today announced growing demand for IT/OT Assessments as manufacturers work to modernize operations, strengthen cybersecurity, and prepare infrastructure for AI-driven initiatives.

Over the past year, E Tech Group has experienced 400% growth in IT/OT assessment and remediation work as manufacturers increasingly evaluate whether existing manufacturing infrastructure can accommodate modernization, digital transformation, and AI initiatives.

"Manufacturers are moving quickly on AI and modernization initiatives, but many industrial environments were never designed to handle the level of connectivity, visibility, and resilience those technologies require," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Manufacturers are finding that modernization efforts move much faster when foundational OT and network issues are addressed early."

E Tech Group's IT/OT Assessments provide manufacturers with a vendor-neutral evaluation of plant environments, including network architecture, cybersecurity exposure, system health, asset visibility, and integration readiness. The assessments help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce downtime risk, and prioritize remediation and upgrade efforts through a structured remediation roadmap.

E Tech Group differentiates itself through its combined expertise in both industrial OT systems and enterprise IT infrastructure, a critical advantage as manufacturers work to bridge the gap between plant operations and enterprise technology. The company's team includes professionals with advanced IT certifications including CISSP, Cisco CCNP, VMware Certified Professional (VCP), and GIAC cybersecurity certifications, enabling E Tech Group to deliver modernization initiatives without compromising production reliability.

"Traditional IT firms often lack the operational technology expertise required to safely navigate manufacturing environments, while many OT-focused integrators do not possess the advanced IT and cybersecurity capabilities necessary to support secure, scalable digital transformation initiatives," said E Tech Group's IT/OT Cybersecurity Engineering Lead, Brian Gifford, CISSP, PMP, MBA.

To meet growing demand and ensure consistent delivery across facilities and industries, E Tech Group has developed internal tools and standardized methodologies that streamline assessment execution, improve reporting consistency, and minimize disruption to plant operations.

"Many manufacturers still lack clear visibility into what actually exists within their OT environment," said Eric Medecke, Director of IT/OT Solutions at E Tech Group. "We frequently uncover outdated infrastructure, unsupported hardware, flat networks, or direct IT-to-OT exposure that creates operational and cybersecurity risk. Assessments help organizations prioritize remediation efforts before larger technology investments."

Manufacturers are also increasingly turning to IT/OT Assessments following acquisitions, facility expansions, workforce transitions, and cybersecurity insurance reviews, particularly when system documentation is incomplete or institutional knowledge has been lost.

In one recent engagement, E Tech Group identified infrastructure risks at a life sciences facility preparing for major modernization upgrades. The assessment revealed legacy network limitations and system vulnerabilities that could have impacted the performance of newly deployed technologies. By addressing those issues early, the manufacturer avoided costly implementation setbacks and established a stronger foundation for future expansion.

In another engagement, E Tech Group's assessment and remediation recommendations helped secure the OT environment of a food and beverage manufacturer prior to a cybersecurity incident affecting the company's enterprise network. Because segmentation and security controls had already been implemented within the OT environment, production operations continued without downtime despite the broader IT disruption.

The company will continue the discussion around IT/OT infrastructure risks and AI readiness in manufacturing during its upcoming live session, "AI-Ready or Not: The Hidden IT/OT Risks Blocking AI in Manufacturing," taking place June 17, 2026.

Register here: https://etechgroup.com/ai-ready-or-not-the-hidden-it-ot-risks-blocking-ai-in-manufacturing/

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning eight countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 800 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE E Tech Group