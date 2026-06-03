E Tech Group to Host Live Session on Hidden IT/OT Risks Blocking AI Adoption in Manufacturing

Interactive live session helps manufacturers assess AI readiness and uncover infrastructure gaps impacting performance and scalability

WEST CHESTER, Ohio., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration, 2025 System Integrator of the Year, and Platinum certified Rockwell Automation Partner, today announced an upcoming live session, "AI-Ready or Not: The Hidden IT/OT Risks Blocking AI in Manufacturing." Taking place June 17, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET, the session will explore the often-overlooked infrastructure and data challenges manufacturers must address to successfully deploy artificial intelligence (AI) initiatives at scale.

E Tech Group AI Ready or Not?

As manufacturers accelerate investments in AI and advanced analytics, many encounter unexpected barriers rooted in their existing IT and operational technology (OT) environments. Challenges related to data quality, system integration, and infrastructure readiness remain key obstacles. Issues such as unstable network architecture, fragmented systems, inconsistent data, and gaps in historian strategy can significantly limit the effectiveness of AI-driven solutions.

This live session is designed to help manufacturing leaders identify and address these foundational challenges before they derail AI initiatives. Register here: https://etechgroup.com/ai-ready-or-not-the-hidden-it-ot-risks-blocking-ai-in-manufacturing/

"Manufacturers are under pressure to adopt AI, but many are trying to build on a foundation that isn't ready," said Matt Wise, CEO of E Tech Group. "Without a secure, well-architected IT/OT environment, organizations risk stalled initiatives and missed ROI. This session will help leaders better understand the risks and take a more strategic approach to AI readiness."

The session will be led by E Tech Group subject matter experts Eric Medecke, Director of IT/OT Solutions, and Kevin Romer, Industrial IT Specialist, who bring deep experience in industrial cybersecurity, network architecture, and IT/OT convergence. Together, they will guide attendees through real-world challenges and practical solutions for strengthening the infrastructure required to support AI.

During the session, attendees will:

Identify common IT/OT risks that hinder AI deployment in manufacturing environments

Evaluate the readiness of their infrastructure, data architecture, and systems integration

Participate in an interactive "AI-Ready or Not?" diagnostic to benchmark their current state

Learn practical strategies to improve data reliability, system connectivity, and scalability

"Manufacturers need a clear picture of how their systems, networks, and data environments are performing and where vulnerabilities exist," said Eric Medecke, Director of IT/OT Solutions at E Tech Group. "By identifying gaps in cybersecurity, network design, and system integration, organizations can prioritize improvements that reduce risk and create a scalable foundation for AI and other advanced technologies."

With deep expertise in industrial automation, digital transformation, and systems integration, E Tech Group helps manufacturers bridge the gap between IT and OT ensuring data flows securely and reliably from the plant floor to enterprise systems. This integrated approach enables organizations to move beyond pilot programs and successfully scale AI initiatives across operations.

The session is intended for professionals across manufacturing organizations, including leaders in IT, operations, engineering, and maintenance who are responsible for driving digital transformation and operational performance.

For more insights into E Tech Group's role in industrial automation, follow the Beyond Tech podcast and visit etechgroup.com.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 8 countries across three continents. Backed by a team of over 800 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE E Tech Group