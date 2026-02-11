E Tech Group and Rockwell Automation Announce Joint Live Session on Streamlining Modernization in Food & Beverage Manufacturing

Titled "Simplify Modernization of Your Food & Beverage Operations with Rockwell Automation PlantPAx® and E Tech Group," the live session will take place on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM EST. Attendees will gain strategic insights into modernizing aging infrastructure, standardizing operations, and reducing migration risks through scalable control solutions.

Register here: https://etechgroup.com/simplify-modernization-of-food-beverage-operations/

In today's competitive Food & Beverage landscape, digital transformation through modernization is key to operational agility. Aging equipment and fragmented systems limit productivity and expose manufacturers to escalating maintenance costs, increased downtime, component obsolescence, and greater cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The cost of delaying modernization is high, but the right strategy can turn that risk into an opportunity.

Attendees will gain practical knowledge on:

Deploying standardized PlantPAx ® architectures across multiple sites to simplify complexity and improve reliability

Mitigating risk during migration from legacy distributed control systems (DCS)

Leveraging digital transformation with future-ready scalable solutions to support smart manufacturing and future expansion

Featured speakers include:

Umar Karim, Senior Automation Engineer III, E Tech Group – A seasoned expert in PlantPAx ® implementations for Food & Beverage and CPG clients

Kyle Van Druten, Group Engineering Manager, E Tech Group – An automation expert in manufacturing modernization, standardization and process control integration

Tom Steffen, Senior Solution Consultant, Rockwell Automation – Bringing over 35 years of industry experience in automation and digital transformation

"This session is for manufacturers ready to move past the constraints of outdated systems and take real steps toward operational modernization," said Kyle Van Druten. "Together with Rockwell Automation, we're showing what's possible when you align technology with strategy."

E Tech Group brings more than 30 years of proven experience helping manufacturers modernize with confidence. From batch processing and CIP systems to data contextualization and regulatory compliance, the team specializes in designing, integrating, and supporting full-lifecycle automation solutions delivering safer products, increased efficiency, and greater visibility across the production lifecycle.

About E Tech Group

E Tech Group is a global automation engineering and system integration firm with locations spanning 10 countries across three continents and the first company to achieve Enterprise Certification from the Control System Integrators Association (CSIA). Backed by a team of over 750 professionals, the company delivers cutting-edge automation, control, and information solutions to clients in the Life Sciences, Data Centers, Consumer Products, Food & Beverage, and Industrial sectors. In addition to its organic growth, E Tech Group has expanded through several acquisitions, including the most recent additions of E-Volve Systems, Automation Group, and JSat Automation. To learn more, visit E Tech Group's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, and YouTube.

