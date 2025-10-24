E Tech Group to Showcase Zero Defect Delivery at DCD Connect Virginia 2025

E Tech Group will highlight its Zero Defect approach to mission-critical data center project execution at DCD Connect Virginia, taking place November 3-4, 2025, at Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, VA. With over 30 consecutive zero-defect projects delivered across Tier III and IV facilities, E Tech Group's experts will be on hand at Kiosk #49 to share how this methodology mitigates risk, ensures reliability, and drives seamless integration for delivering state-of-the-art electrical power monitoring systems (EPMS) and building management systems (BMS) in critical infrastructure environments.

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E Tech Group, a leading provider of industrial automation and systems integration, 2025 System Integrator of the Year, and Platinum certified Rockwell Automation Partner, today announced it will showcase its industry-proven Zero Defect project delivery at DCD Connect Virginia, November 3-4, 2025, in Leesburg, VA.

E Tech Group provides advanced building automation solutions that seamlessly integrate multiple systems to enhance energy efficiency, operational control, and environmental sustainability. The company's expertise spans new construction, retrofit projects, and live data center conversions, with extensive experience across control systems for both Colocation and Hyperscale facilities. Through its Zero Defect methodology, E Tech Group combines rigorous quality assurance, disciplined project management, and close client collaboration to deliver reliable outcomes in data center commissioning, controls integration, and facility automation, helping to reduce rework, minimize downtime, and keep projects on schedule.

"The Zero Defect approach means we walk away from projects with no punch list items, no open issues, just fully validated systems performing exactly as designed," said Brian Sharp, Vice President of Mission Critical Services at E Tech Group. "That level of reliability helps clients operate with confidence and reinforces a higher standard for data center project delivery. At DCD Connect, we're looking forward to showing how this approach leads to higher availability, less downtime, and lasting value for our data center partners."

DCD Connect Virginia draws over 2,000 senior data center professionals for two days of networking, thought leadership, and infrastructure innovation. The 2025 event emphasizes mission-critical excellence, sustainability, AI integration, and zero-defect performance, which is directly aligned with E Tech Group's core strengths and client successes.

E Tech Group's presence at the event follows recent industry recognition by NVIDIA, who named the firm in its September 2025 announcement of next-generation liquid cooling solutions for AI-intensive workloads. As an integration partner in advanced thermal management solutions, E Tech Group continues to drive innovation that meets the evolving needs of hyperscale and colocation clients.

Attendees can visit Kiosk #49 to meet E Tech Group's engineering team, learn about recent project outcomes, and explore how a Zero Defect approach supports operational excellence across the mission-critical facility lifecycle. The team will also be available to discuss automation strategies, energy-saving approaches, and integrated controls across Tier III and Tier IV data centers.

For more insights into E Tech Group's role in mission-critical automation, follow the Beyond Tech podcast and visit etechgroup.com.

