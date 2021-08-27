E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Number of Publishers Going Digital to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of publishers going digital will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing threat from open-source content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

E-textbook Rental Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Academic



Non-academic

Market Landscape

Subscription Services



Pay-as-you-go-model

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Global K-12 Instruction Material Market - Global K-12 instruction material market is segmented by product (traditional instruction material and digital instruction material), course offering (curriculum and assessment), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Global E-Book Market - Global e-book market is segmented by product (consumer eBook, professional eBook, and educational eBook), platform usage (smartphones, tablets, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-textbook rental market report covers the following areas:

E-textbook Rental Market size

E-textbook Rental Market trends

E-textbook Rental Market industry analysis

This study identifies cost-effective pricing model as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textbook rental market growth during the next few years.

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the E-textbook Rental Market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-textbook Rental Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-textbook rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Payment model

Market segments

Comparison by Payment model

Subscription services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pay-as-you-go-model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Payment model

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc

Cengage Learning Inc.

Chegg Inc.

John Wiley and Sons Inc.

Scribd Inc.

TextbookRush

VitalSource Technologies LLC

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

