E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025 | Increasing Number of Publishers Going Digital to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
Aug 27, 2021, 07:00 ET
Technavio has been monitoring the e-textbook rental market and it is poised to grow by USD 402.10 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing number of publishers going digital will offer immense growth opportunities, increasing threat from open-source content will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
E-textbook Rental Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Academic
- Non-academic
- Market Landscape
- Subscription Services
- Pay-as-you-go-model
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our e-textbook rental market report covers the following areas:
- E-textbook Rental Market size
- E-textbook Rental Market trends
- E-textbook Rental Market industry analysis
This study identifies cost-effective pricing model as one of the prime reasons driving the e-textbook rental market growth during the next few years.
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the E-textbook Rental Market, including some of the vendors such as Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the E-textbook Rental Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-textbook rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Payment model
- Market segments
- Comparison by Payment model
- Subscription services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pay-as-you-go-model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Payment model
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Cengage Learning Inc.
- Chegg Inc.
- John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Scribd Inc.
- TextbookRush
- VitalSource Technologies LLC
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
