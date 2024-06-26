E-Textbook Rental Market size is set to grow by USD 924.7 million from 2024-2028, Cost-effective pricing model to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-textbook rental market size is estimated to grow by USD 924.7 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.11% during the forecast period. Cost-effective pricing model is driving market growth, with a trend towards rising integration of software with digital textbooks. However, increasing threat from open-source content poses a challenge. Key market players include Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Booksellers Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global e-textbook rental market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - Click for the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Academic and Non-academic), Revenue Stream (Subscription services and Pay-as-you-go-model), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Booksellers Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Digital textbook vendors are enhancing the learning experience by incorporating additional features. Inkling, a digital publisher, introduced social aspects, enabling students to rate, review, and share notes. Other software integrations, such as videos, 3-D images, and built-in tests, make e-textbooks user-friendly and effective. These advancements are expected to boost the global e-textbook rental market significantly.

The e-textbook rental market is experiencing significant growth with technology and convenience being key drivers. Students and professionals prefer digital textbooks due to their accessibility and affordability. The use of technology in education has led to the rise of e-learning platforms that offer textbook rentals. These platforms provide a wide range of textbooks from various disciplines and allow users to easily search, compare prices, and rent textbooks online. The trend towards remote learning and flexible education has further boosted the demand for e-textbook rentals. Additionally, the availability of e-books in various formats, such as PDF and EPUB, caters to different user preferences. Overall, the e-textbook rental market is an evolving industry that offers numerous benefits to students and professionals alike.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

The e-textbook rental market is facing challenges due to the proliferation of free online instruction materials and resources. With the growth of digital infrastructure, many vendors offer e-textbooks at low prices or even for free. Open educational repositories are increasingly popular among cost-conscious learners, threatening the market growth. Free scientific and technical publishing, as well as affordable open-source materials, further reduce the demand for paid subscriptions. These trends are expected to significantly impact the e-textbook rental market during the forecast period.

The e-textbook rental market is a growing business sector, offering students affordable access to digital textbooks. However, several challenges exist in this industry. Procurement of e-textbooks in large quantities can be difficult and costly for companies. The digital nature of the product makes piracy a concern, requiring robust protection measures. Additionally, the need for technology infrastructure and maintenance adds to the operational costs. Differences in data formats and compatibility issues can also hinder the smooth exchange of digital textbooks between renters and providers. Furthermore, the competition is intense, with many players vying for market share. To succeed, companies must offer competitive pricing, excellent customer service, and a user-friendly platform.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

This e-textbook rental market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Academic

1.2 Non-academic Revenue Stream 2.1 Subscription services

2.2 Pay-as-you-go-model Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 Academic- The e-textbook rental market is a growing business sector, providing students with affordable access to digital textbooks. It allows students to rent textbooks for a specified period, reducing the upfront cost of education. This market is driven by the increasing popularity of e-learning and the convenience it offers. Students can access their textbooks from anywhere, at any time, making education more flexible and efficient. Additionally, e-textbooks are often updated more frequently than their print counterparts, ensuring students have access to the most current information. Overall, the e-textbook rental market is a valuable resource for students, offering affordability, convenience, and access to up-to-date materials.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving world of travel documentation, the shift from traditional paper technology to electronic solutions, such as E-passports, is a significant development. An E-passport is a travel document embedded with an electronic chip containing the holder's name, characteristic information, unique identification number, digital signature, and passenger data. This smart chip facilitates faster immigration processes at airports and international borders, reducing the need for manual intervention and manpower. The digitization of passports is an essential part of airport infrastructure modernization, enabling digital solutions and biometric technology to streamline international travel. However, concerns regarding data theft and the processing time for outsourcing and private players remain. Despite these challenges, the benefits of electronic technology in travel documents are undeniable, offering enhanced security and convenience for travelers.

Market Research Overview

The E-Textbook Rental Market refers to the online platform where students can rent digital textbooks for their academic needs. This market has gained significant traction in recent years due to the convenience and cost-effectiveness it offers. With the increasing popularity of e-learning, the demand for electronic textbooks has surged. These platforms allow students to access a wide range of textbooks from various disciplines, making education more accessible and affordable. The rental period for these textbooks can be customized, providing flexibility to students. Additionally, the digital format enables students to search for specific information quickly and easily, enhancing their learning experience. The market also offers features like automatic renewal and multi-device access, adding to its appeal. Overall, the E-Textbook Rental Market is revolutionizing the way students access educational resources, making education more accessible, affordable, and efficient.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Academic



Non-academic

Revenue Stream

Subscription Services



Pay-as-you-go-model

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio