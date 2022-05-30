E-textbook Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 402.10 million | Increasing Number of Publishers Going Digital to Drive Growth | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope

The e-textbook rental market report covers the following areas:

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Market challenges

The increasing threat from open-source content is challenging the e-textbook rental market growth. Many niche players and some of the established players are offering free online instruction material and resources, with technological advances and low barriers to enter the market. This is having a negative impact on the demand for e-textbook rental services. Thus, alternative free sources are gaining popularity among users who cannot afford to pay the rental fees.

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Google Search engine, which allows to search books through that search engine.

The company offers Google Search engine, which allows to search books through that search engine. Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers E-books through the Kindle application.

The company offers E-books through the Kindle application. Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - The company offers E-books through their official website.

The company offers E-books through their official website. Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - The company offers E-Books in PDF and EPUB format.

The company offers E-Books in PDF and EPUB format. Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers E-books for higher education students.

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End User

Academic



Non-academic

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-textbook rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market, vendors

E-textbook Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 402.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, UK, Australia, China, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

