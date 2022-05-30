E-textbook Rental Market Size to Grow by USD 402.10 million | Increasing Number of Publishers Going Digital to Drive Growth | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-textbook rental market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of publishers going digital. Some of the major publishers, such as Pearson and McGraw-Hill Education, are converting the print version of different textbooks into digital versions. This will help them reach a wider audience. Hence, the demand for e-textbooks has increased significantly over the last few years. Publishers are also engaging in effective and economic e-textbook rental programs to promote affordable book rental services for students.
The e-textbook rental market is expected to grow by USD 402.1 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 23.21% during the forecast period.
Request Latest Sample Report to learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Scope
The e-textbook rental market report covers the following areas:
- E-textbook Rental Market Size
- E-textbook Rental Market Trends
- E-textbook Rental Market Industry Analysis
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000. Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Market challenges
The increasing threat from open-source content is challenging the e-textbook rental market growth. Many niche players and some of the established players are offering free online instruction material and resources, with technological advances and low barriers to enter the market. This is having a negative impact on the demand for e-textbook rental services. Thus, alternative free sources are gaining popularity among users who cannot afford to pay the rental fees.
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Alphabet Inc. - The company offers Google Search engine, which allows to search books through that search engine.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers E-books through the Kindle application.
- Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - The company offers E-books through their official website.
- Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - The company offers E-Books in PDF and EPUB format.
- Cengage Learning Inc. - The company offers E-books for higher education students.
Download a Sample Report for more information about vendors and their offerings
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End User
- Academic
- Non-academic
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
E-textbook Rental Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the e-textbook rental market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market, vendors
We offer customization at the time of purchase! Speak to an analyst to gain access to a customized report based on your requirements
Related Reports
E-learning Market by End-users and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Digital Education Content Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
|
E-textbook Rental Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.21%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 402.1 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
22.65
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 35%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, Australia, China, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Education Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Cengage Learning Inc., Chegg Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Education services market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Academic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Non-academic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Non-academic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Payment model
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Payment model - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Payment model
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Payment model
- 6.3 Subscription services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Subscription services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Subscription services - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Pay-as-you-go-model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Pay-as-you-go-model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Pay-as-you-go-model - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Payment model
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Payment model
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
- 10.3 Competitive Landscape
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Alphabet Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Alphabet Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Alphabet Inc.– Key news
- Exhibit 53: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Barnes and Noble Education Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Barnes and Noble Education Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 62: Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Barnes and Noble Education Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.6 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc
- Exhibit 64: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 66: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 67: Bloomsbury Publishing Plc - Segment focus
- 11.7 Cengage Learning Inc.
- Exhibit 68: Cengage Learning Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Cengage Learning Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Cengage Learning Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Cengage Learning Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Chegg Inc.
- Exhibit 72: Chegg Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Chegg Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Chegg Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 75: Chegg Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.9 John Wiley and Sons Inc.
- Exhibit 76: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 79: John Wiley and Sons Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Scribd Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Scribd Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Scribd Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Scribd Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 TextbookRush
- Exhibit 83: TextbookRush - Overview
- Exhibit 84: TextbookRush - Product and service
- Exhibit 85: TextbookRush - Key offerings
- 11.12 VitalSource Technologies LLC
- Exhibit 86: VitalSource Technologies LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 87: VitalSource Technologies LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 88: VitalSource Technologies LLC - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 89: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 90: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 91: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 92: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 93: List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article