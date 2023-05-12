E-textbook Rental Market size to grow by USD 534.56 million between 2022 and 2027; Alibris Inc., and Alphabet Inc. among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-textbook rental market size is set to grow by USD 534.56 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 21.01%, according to Technavio's latest market research report. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC are some of the major market participants. Although the cost-effective pricing model, the increasing number of publishers going digital, the rising availability of online comparison sites will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Academic: The market share growth by the academic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The global e-textbook rental market by the academic segment is expected to witness continuous growth during the forecast period.



Non-academic

Geography

North America : 35% of the market growth will originate from North America . The rising awareness of the benefits of adaptive e-learning has been fostering the demand for e-textbook rental in the education sector.

: 35% of the market growth will originate from . The rising awareness of the benefits of adaptive e-learning has been fostering the demand for e-textbook rental in the education sector.

Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the e-textbook rental market include Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

alibris.com- The company offers thousands of titles with free return shipping and a worry-free guarantee on rentals.

amazon.com- The company offers rental new and used textbooks for flexible period of time.

barnesandnoble.com- The company offers online rental services for textbooks in the US.

The report also covers the following areas:

Market trends such as the rising integration of software with digital textbooks are likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increasing threat from open-source content may threaten the growth of the market.

E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Cost-effective pricing model

Increasing number of publishers going digital

Rising availability of online comparison sites

Market Trends

Rising integration of software with digital textbooks

Emergence of compatible e-textbook formats

Growing popularity of e-commerce

Market Challenges

Increasing threat from open-source content

Emerging piracy issues for publishers

Stringent license terms

E-textbook Rental Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist e-textbook rental market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the e-textbook rental market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the e-textbook rental market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of e-textbook rental market vendors

E-textbook Rental Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.01% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 534.56 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 18.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Australia, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alibris Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Barnes and Noble Inc., BibliU Ltd., BIGGER Words Inc., Bloomsbury Publishing Plc, Bookfinder.com, BookLender.com, Chegg Inc., eCampus.com, Follett Corp., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, John Wiley and Sons Inc., Rakuten Group Inc., Scribd Inc., TextbookRush, and VitalSource Technologies LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

