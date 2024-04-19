E-textile Market, 37% of Growth to Originate from North America, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global E-textile market size is estimated to grow by USD 11392 mn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.77% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%.

Global E-textile Market 2023-2027

North America is expected to play a pivotal role in propelling the global e-textile market

Geographic Landscape:

The electronic textiles, or e-textiles, market encompasses the integration of electronics into textiles, resulting in smart textile products. In North America, this market experienced significant growth in 2020, driven by digitization and the adoption of wearable devices. Key product categories include heated blankets and clothing, bandages, bed linen, industrial fabrics, and emerging materials like metals, polymers, fibres, and yarns. Sensors and connectors are essential components, bridging the gap between traditional electronics and e-textiles. Manufacturing practices involve the use of conductive fibres and materials, with brands focusing on lightweighting and cross compatibility for equipment suitability. Applications span various sectors, including medical and healthcare, sports and fitness, military and space, enterprise, PPE, fashion, home textiles, animal wearables, automotive interiors, motion capture, and haptic suits. Emerging e-textile products include biometric monitoring, textile lighting, and proposed application areas continue to expand. Incumbent options face competition from these innovative solutions.

Research Analysis

The e-textile market is an emerging sector at the intersection of textiles and electronics. Smart textile products, including heated blankets and clothing, bandages, bed linen, and industrial fabrics, are gaining popularity due to their innovative functionalities. These advanced textiles incorporate materials such as metals, polymers, fibres, yarns, and emerging materials like conductive fibres and sensors. Manufacturing practices for e-textiles involve integrating traditional electronics with textiles through connectors and sensors. Brands are investing in lightweighting and cross compatibility to ensure equipment suitability and materials availability for various applications. Military and healthcare sectors, particularly soldiers and biometric monitoring, are major markets for e-textiles, with textile lighting and industrial applications also showing significant growth.

Market Drivers

The e-textile market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in emerging application areas such as medical and healthcare, sports and fitness, military and space, enterprise, PPE, fashion, home textiles, animal wearables, automotive interiors, motion capture, haptic suits, and assistive clothing. E-textiles offer new form factors for prevention of diseases, road safety, and performance enhancement. Key components include conductive inks, wearable technology, printed electronics, and flexible sensors. Market sectors, including healthcare, electronics, textiles, and smart textile products, are integrating e-textiles into heated blankets, clothing, bandages, bed linen, industrial fabrics, and advanced wound care. The emerging technology ecosystem encompasses metals, polymers, fibres, yarns, and textiles, driving innovation in e-textiles for various niches.

Market Overview

The E-textile market is a significant sector that encompasses Smart Textiles, Heated Textiles, Clothing, and Fabrics. These textiles incorporate advanced technologies such as conductive fibers, sensors, and actuators, making them interactive and functional. E-textiles are used in various applications, including Medical, Military, Sports, and Fashion industries. Heated Textiles provide comfort and warmth, while Textiles with sensors can monitor vital signs and provide real-time feedback. Clothing and fabrics with conductive fibers can be used for protective purposes, such as firefighter suits, or for entertainment, like interactive costumes. The market for E-textiles is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in technology and increasing demand for smart and functional textiles. The future of E-textiles holds great potential, with applications in areas such as wearable technology, energy harvesting, and even space exploration.

