E-Textile Market Size to Grow USD 5238.3 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 8% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Textile Market is Segmented by Type (Passive Electronic Textiles, Active Electronic Textiles, Ultra-Electronic Textiles), by Application (Military Uses, Civil Uses, Healthcare Uses).

The Global E-Textile Market size is expected to reach USD 5238.3 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of e-Textile Market:

Rapid technological advancements that make it possible to seamlessly integrate electronics and textiles, a growing demand for wearable technology across a variety of industries, including consumer electronics, healthcare, and the military, and an increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives are all driving factors behind the growth of the e-textile market. The e-textile market is also growing due to rising accessibility and affordability, government policies that are supportive of the sector, cross-industry collaborations, and an emphasis on customization and personalization. These factors promise adaptable solutions that meet the changing needs of contemporary industries and consumers.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE E-TEXTILE MARKET

The e-textile industry is growing due in large part to civil applications, which cover a variety of sectors and daily usage. E-textiles are used in smart clothes for sports and fitness to measure performance metrics, keep an eye on biometric data, and improve training efficiency. E-textiles are incorporated into clothes by fashion designers for both practical and decorative uses, such as interactive fashion items and lighted apparel. Additionally, e-textiles are used in industrial safety gear to give workers better protection and monitoring in dangerous situations. With consumers adopting wearable technology and smart textiles for a range of uses, the market is expected to increase due to the growing demand for e-textiles in civil applications.

The military uses of e-textiles, which improve troops' skills through sophisticated features, propel the market's significant expansion. Real-time monitoring of environmental factors and vital indicators is made possible by smart uniforms with embedded sensors, which improves situational awareness and combat safety. Furthermore, seamless contact between soldiers is made possible by wearable communication devices incorporated into e-textiles, which enhances response times and coordination. Defense agencies throughout the globe are investing in state-of-the-art technology and prioritizing modernization initiatives, which is driving the market expansion for e-textiles used in military applications.

The e-textile market is expanding due in large part to the healthcare industry, since these textiles provide cutting-edge solutions for remote patient monitoring, diagnosis, and treatment. Early intervention and individualized treatment are made possible by smart textiles with integrated sensors that can continually check vital signs, identify abnormalities, and provide data in real time to healthcare professionals. E-textiles are also used in assistive technology and rehabilitation, giving patients therapeutic support and mobility help. The need for e-textiles in healthcare applications is expected to expand significantly as the sector embraces telemedicine and remote monitoring solutions and goes through a digital transition, which will drive market expansion.

Fast technical improvements are driving significant growth in the e-textile industry. The creation of smart textiles—fabrics with integrated electronics and textiles—capable of sensing, monitoring, and data transfer, among other tasks. Technological advancements like as conductive yarns, flexible circuitry, and washable electronics have broadened the potential uses of e-textiles in a variety of areas, including sports and healthcare. These developments have improved the usability and usefulness of e-textiles, encouraging both enterprises and consumers to embrace them.

The e-textile industry is expanding due in large part to the growing demand for wearable technologies. Customers are looking for wearables that fit into their everyday lives easily and offer comfort, convenience, and improved usefulness. By directly integrating electronics into clothes, accessories, and textiles, e-textiles provide a novel approach to the problem of making wearable technology that is flexible, light, and aesthetically beautiful. The necessity for linked devices across several industries and the increased awareness of fitness and health tracking are two more factors driving this need.

E-TEXTILE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Because of its major players, sophisticated technical infrastructure, and high wearable technology adoption rate, North America leads the e-textile industry. The area has made large expenditures in R&D, especially in the US, which has fueled innovation and product development in the e-textile industry. Furthermore, the military, healthcare, and sports and fitness sectors all have strong demand, which propels market expansion in North America. In addition, the region's market development is further stimulated by favorable government programs and financing assistance for technical improvements.

Key Companies:

Interactive Wear AG

Ohmatex ApS

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing

Outlast

D3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

SOURCE Valuates Reports