E-Trek Technology will finally launch their Off-Road Bike on Indiegogo this September

Equipped with 750W Snowmobile Motor and 48V/14.4mAh hidden and removable Samsung batteries, E-Trek Monster allows up to 100KM traveling range with one single charge. Because of its 20'' Shock Absorber Snowmobile Frame, front and rear suspension, 7-Speed SHIMANO variable Speed System, and 20'' Fat Tires, E-Trek Monster can conquer all terrains such as snow-covered fields, forests, beaches, and country roads. It is also easily transported thanks to an easy 3-step folding featuring, allowing users to easily store it in the trunk of an SUV.



The E-Trek Monster also comes with the SBM System that connects the battery, motor, and the smart display on the bike. The Smart Battery Management System allows the E-Trek Monster to automatically adjust the output power based on the riding speed, providing more mileage and less worry about battery drainage. Battery level, current speed, speed mode, and the odometer can be monitored on the LCD display. Additionally, the bike reaches speeds up to 30mph.

Along with technology, E-Trek has paid attention to the finer details of the E-Trek Monster. The bike comes equipped with specially designed ergonomic handles that prevent the customer from slipping, and the charge port right under the smart display which can power smartphones while traveling with the phone map. E-Trek Monster also has three riding modes including manual mode (pedaling mode), PAS mode, which provides power to help ride easier while pedaling, and the full motor mode.

To better serve customers, E-Trek provides 24/7 quick-response customer support. Contact channels include support email and their Facebook Page. They also prepared FAQs and solutions to common questions in the detailed text, pictures, and videos on their website page at www.etrekkers.com.



All orders will be shipped directly from the E-Trek factory after detailed inspections and examinations to maintain the best quality. With their R&D group, E-Trek is working on providing more mileage, color options, and accessories to their customers.

E-Trek Monster will be launched on Indiegogo.com in September and they are now offering up to 63% off Pre-Launch offer at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/--151821/coming_soon/x/24519752. The crowdfunding price will start at $1,299.



E-Trek is also looking for online/offline distribution cooperation at the same time. Please contact the marketing team for details at: [email protected].

Media Contact:



James Hou

CMO

E-Trek Technology

[email protected]

SOURCE E-Trek Technology