E-Wallet Market size to grow at a CAGR of 26.41% from 2022 to 2027, The rising number of online transactions to boost market growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Wallet Market 2023-2027

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below -

ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Aurus Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Block Inc., Mastercard Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stripe Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., WEX Inc., and Worldline SA

E-wallet Market - Segmentation Analysis

This e-wallet market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (proximity and remote), application (retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, hospitality and transportation, telecommunication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the proximity segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These e-wallets are widely used across a variety of sectors, including retail, transportation, and hospitality. This is because they provide greater convenience by allowing contactless payments via smartphones, speed, and security than conventional payment methods. This technology is gaining momentum in the global e-wallet market as it can support contactless transactions via Near Field Communication (NFC) and other wireless technologies.

E-wallet Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rising number of online transactions is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global e-wallet market.

The number of people using the Internet worldwide increased from 16% in 2005 to over 59% in 2021, according to the World Bank.

Online transactions, including e-commerce, bill payments, and peer-to-peer transfers, have given rise in tandem with this rise in internet usage.

For example, according to the Press Information Bureau of India, there were 91.92 billion digital payment transactions in India in December 2020-21, up from 45.72 billion in 2019-20.

, there were 91.92 billion digital payment transactions in in December 2020-21, up from 45.72 billion in 2019-20. Hence, such factors drive the growth of the E-wallet market during the forecast period.

Significant Trends

Integration of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and biometrics is a leading trend in the global e-wallet market growth.

The proximity technology segment accounts for most of the market share in the global e-wallet market in 2022.

This technology has been gaining momentum in the global e-wallet market because it can support contactless transactions via Near Field Communication (NFC) and other wireless technologies.

With the help of this technology, customers can shop quickly and securely by simply pointing or tapping a wearable or mobile device at a payment terminal.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth of the e-wallet market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

High infrastructure and implementation costs are major challenges hindering the growth of the global e-wallet market.

Electronic wallets require a strong and secure infrastructure to support transactions and store sensitive user data but such infrastructure can be expensive to set up and maintain.

Moreover, implementing e-wallets often requires integration with various financial institutions and payment networks, which can be difficult and costly.

Smaller players may find it difficult to enter the e-wallet market due to these high costs, especially in areas with poor infrastructure and resources.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth of the e-wallet market during the forecast period.

E-wallet Market - Geographical Analysis

The market is segmented by region APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

• APAC is expected to account for 39% of the global market growth during the forecast period. The demand for contactless payments currently is increasing along with e-commerce. Mobile payments are becoming more widely used in emerging economies. In the regional e-wallet market in APAC, innovation, and security are also anticipated to be boosted by the combination of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. This results in the regional e-wallet market being predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this E-Wallet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the E-Wallet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the E-Wallet market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the E-Wallet Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of E-Wallet market vendors

The crypto wallet market size is expected to increase to USD 686.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.19%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers crypto wallet market segmentation by product (software-based and hardware-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The people's inclination toward digital currency is notably driving the crypto wallet market growth.

The wallets market size is expected to increase to USD 8.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 8.87%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers wallets market segmentation by product (smart-connected wallets and conventional wallets) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The wide availability of wallets online is notably driving the wallets market growth.

E-wallet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Aurus Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Block Inc., Mastercard Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stripe Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., WEX Inc., and Worldline SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

