E-Wallet Market to grow at a CAGR of 26.41% from 2022 to 2027|Rising number of online transactions is one of the key drivers -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The e-wallet market size is estimated to grow by USD 163.43 billion during 2022-2027. However, the growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 26.41% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by technology (proximity and remote), application (retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, hospitality and transportation, telecommunication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the proximity segment will be significant during the forecast period. Proximity-based e-wallets have gained widespread popularity in several industries including retail, transportation, and hospitality. These e-wallets offer enhanced convenience, speed, and security compared to traditional payment methods, as they enable contactless payments through smartphones. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period. The rising number of online transactions is the key factor driving the growth of the market. The global internet user population has witnessed significant growth, increasing from 16% in 2005 to over 59% in 2021, as reported by the World Bank. This surge in internet usage has coincided with a rise in online transactions, including e-commerce, bill payments, and peer-to-peer transfers. As online transactions continue to escalate, there is an expected rise in the demand for convenient and secure payment methods, such as e-wallets. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Download a Sample Report Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global E-Wallet Market

E-Wallet Market - Market Insights

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: technology (proximity and remote), application (retail and e-commerce, media and entertainment, hospitality and transportation, telecommunication, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

E-wallet market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including - ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Aurus Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Block Inc., Mastercard Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stripe Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., WEX Inc., and Worldline SA among others

E-Wallet Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends

Integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and biometrics is the primary trend in the market.

Proximity technology is becoming increasingly popular in the global e-wallet market, primarily due to its ability to facilitate contactless transactions using technologies like Near Field Communication (NFC) and other wireless options.

This technology enables customers to make fast and secure purchases by simply pointing or tapping their wearable or mobile device at a payment terminal.

Additionally, proximity technology allows for real-time analytics, automated budgeting tools, and the integration of new services and features into e-wallets.

These advancements enable personalized financial management and enhance the overall user experience for e-wallet users.

Significant Challenges

High infrastructure and implementation costs are a major challenge to the growth of the market.

The establishment and maintenance of a robust and secure infrastructure are essential for electronic wallets to facilitate transactions and safeguard sensitive user data.

However, building and maintaining such infrastructure can be costly, posing a challenge for e-wallet providers.

Furthermore, implementing e-wallets typically involves integration with multiple financial institutions and payment networks, which can be complex and expensive.

As a result, smaller players may face difficulties entering the e-wallet market due to the high costs involved, particularly in regions with inadequate infrastructure and limited resources.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this E-Wallet Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the e-wallet market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the e-wallet market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the e-wallet market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of e-wallet market vendors

E-Wallet Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 163.43 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.41 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Spain Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACI Worldwide Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Aurus Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Block Inc., Mastercard Inc., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Paysafe Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stripe Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., WEX Inc., and Worldline SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

