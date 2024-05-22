E-waste Management Market to be Worth $114.5 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'E-waste Management Market by Method (Recycling, Dispose/Trash (Landfill, Incineration)), Source (Household, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Medical, Consumer), Material (Metal (Ferrous, Non Ferrous), Plastic), Geography—Global Forecast to 2031' the e-waste management market is expected to reach $114.5 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2024 to 2031.

Electronic Waste (e-waste) has become one of the most significant challenges facing the world today. The rapid advancement of technology has led to the generation of more electronic devices, and with each new product comes a shorter lifespan of older ones. E-waste refers to discarded electronic items, including computers, smartphones, televisions, refrigerators, and other electrical or electronic equipment, at the end of their life cycle. These devices often contain hazardous materials such as lead, cadmium, mercury, and other toxic chemicals that are harmful to our environment and health if not disposed of correctly.

E-waste management refers to the systematic handling, collection, transportation, recycling, and disposal of e-waste in an environmentally sustainable and socially responsible manner. Proper e-waste management prevents the release of hazardous into the environment, reducing soil, water, and air pollution. It helps conserve natural resources by promoting the recycling and reuse of valuable materials, such as metals, plastics, and rare earth elements. The growth of this market is driven by the shortened lifecycle of electronic devices, increasing e-waste generation, stringent government regulations for e-waste management, and rising awareness among consumers about improper e-waste disposal. Additionally, the increasing government initiatives for e-waste management and continued advancements in e-waste recycling technologies are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, illegal e-waste dumping may restrain the growth of this market. The lack of a proper disposable/dumping system in ASEAN markets is a major challenge for the players operating in this market.

Additionally, the adoption of intelligent waste management and the implementation of reverse logistics processes a key trends in the e-waste Management market.

The e-waste management market is segmented by method, waste source, materials, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on method, the global e-waste management market is broadly segmented into recycling & reuse and dispose/trash. The dispose/trash segment is further segmented into landfill and incineration. In 2024, the recycling & reuse segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global e-waste management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to recover valuable materials, such as metals (e.g., gold, silver, copper) and plastics for reuse in the manufacturing of new products, increasing need to comply with recycling targets and recycling standards, and growing need to conserve natural resources, reduce energy consumption, and minimize pollution compared to disposal methods, such as landfilling or incineration. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on waste source, the global e-waste management market is broadly segmented into household appliances, IT & telecom equipment, consumer electronics (CE), industrial electronics (IE), medical equipment, and other waste sources. In 2024, the consumer electronics (CE) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global e-waste management market. However, the household appliances segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing consumer demand for household appliances due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles, growing awareness about the environmental impact of improper appliance disposal, including the release of hazardous substances, and increasing disposal of old appliances to upgrade to newer and more energy-efficient models.

Based on material, the global e-waste management market is broadly segmented into metals, plastic & resins, and other materials. The metals segment is further segmented into non-ferrous metals and ferrous metals. In 2024, the metals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global e-waste management market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing demand for metals in various industries, including electronics manufacturing, automotive, and construction, increasing prices of metals, the growing need to reduce the environmental footprint associated with metal production, the growing need to recover valuable resources found in electronic waste (e-waste), including gold, silver, copper, aluminum, and palladium.

However, the plastic & resins segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global e-waste management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global e-waste management market, followed by Europe and North America. The region is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large market share of Asia-Pacific is mainly attributed to the proliferation of electronic devices such as smartphones, computers, and household appliances, rising concerns regarding depleting precious and rare earth metals, the growing consumer electronics industry, growing implementation of policies and initiatives to reduce the amount of e-waste and toxic substances in the environment, increasing technological advancements and innovation in the electronics industry, and growing awareness and concern for environmental sustainability in the APAC region.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market participants in the last three to four years. The key players operating in the e-waste management market are Electronic Recyclers International, Inc. (ERI) (U.S.), Aurubis Ag (Germany), Sims Limited (U.S.), Umicore (Belgium), Mangalam ECS Environment Pvt. Ltd. (India), Boliden Group (Sweden), Tetronics Environmental Technology Company (U.K.), TRIPLE M METAL LP (Canada) (A subsidiary of Giampaolo Group Inc.), Enviro-Hub Holdings Ltd. (Singapore), Stena Metall Group (Sweden), Capital Environment Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), AMP Robotics Corporation (U.S.), Sembcorp Industries Ltd (Singapore), Tes Global Limited (U.K.), and Veolia (France).

Scope of the report:

E-waste Management Market Assessment—by Method

Recycling & Reuse

Dispose/Trash Landfill Incineration



E-waste Management Market Assessment—by Waste Source

Household Appliances

IT & Telecom Equipment

Consumer Electronics (CE)

Industrial Electronics (IE)

Medical Equipment

Other Waste Sources

E-waste Management Market Assessment—by Material

Metals Non-ferrous Metals Ferrous Metals

Plastic & Resins

Other Materials

E-waste Management Market Assessment—by Geography

North America U.S . Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Africa UAE Kuwait Qatar Rest of Middle East & Africa

&

