E-waste Management Market to Reach $102.62 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Portland, Ore., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "E-waste Management Market by Processed Material Type (Metal, Plastic, Glass, and Others), Source Type (Household Appliances, Industrial Electronics, and Consumer Electronics), Application (Trashed and Recycled): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027". According to the report, the global e-waste management market was pegged at $41.97 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $102.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Prime determinants of the market

Reduction in life span of electronic devices and scarcity of sources of precious metals drive the growth of the global e-waste management market. However, rise in recycling cost incurred due to dearth of infrastructure and e-waste initiatives by electronic manufacturers across the globe is expected to negatively impact the market growth. On the contrary, rise in cloud-based services and increase in number of internet service users, regulatory policies, and online financial transactions are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

The metal segment dominated the market

By type, the metal segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than half of the global e-waste management market, due to increase in electronic scrap as a result of change in electronics sector and gained traction of recycling of these materials. However, the plastic segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the study period. This is owing to rise in development of e-waste management initiatives in developing regions.

The consumer electronics segment to manifest highest CAGR through 2027

The consumer electronics segment is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, owing to improving life style and rising disposable income, which increased the sale of necessary consumer electronic devices. However, the household appliances segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly half of the global e-waste management market, as household appliances contribute to the major part of the overall e-waste and has generated need to formulate effective policies to manage tremendous volume of e-waste.

LAMEA, followed by North America to register fastest CAGR by 2027

The global e-waste management market across LAMEA, followed by North America, is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.3% during the study period, owing to rapid rise in adoption of electronic equipment that are creating a favorable environment for e-waste processing companies. However, the market across Asia-Pacific dominated in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to increase in per capita income across many countries of the region and frequent switching to upgraded versions of the electronic products.

Major market players

Aurubis AG

Enviro-Hub Holdings Limited

Boliden AB

LifeSpan Technology Recycling Inc.

Electronic Recyclers International Inc.

SIMS Metal Management Limited

MBA Polymers Inc.

Tetronics Limited

Stena Metall AB

Umicore SA

