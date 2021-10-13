E-Waste Recycling Market To Reach USD 25090 Million By The End of 2027 With A CAGR of 7.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Waste Recycling Market By Type - Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment, Home Appliances, Other Types, By Application - Refrigerator, TV Set, Air Conditioner, Washing Machine. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Energy & Utilities Category.

In 2020, the global E-waste Recycling market size was USD 14000 million and it is expected to reach USD 25090 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the e-waste recycling market are:

Growing e-commerce sales of electronics is expected to drive the growth of the e-waste recycling market. With the majority of countries exporting their e-waste, e-waste importers have started to capitalize on the lucrative market. E-waste contains a variety of valuable metals, including gold, silver, and copper, which can be recovered and processed further.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE E-WASTE RECYCLING MARKET

Governments all across the world are enforcing strict regulatory laws on the disposal of e-waste that are imposed on manufacturers. Human health is frequently jeopardized as a result of the growth of e-waste. In facilities that operate irregularly disposed e-waste, a rise in conditions relating to lung illnesses and the physical toll has been noticed. E-waste can come from a variety of products, including televisions, air conditioners, refrigerators, computers, laptops, and gaming gadgets, to mention a few. Many states are seeing the value of not allowing these used things to end up in landfills, hence increasing waste streams. Instead, they're looking for ways to recycle. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the e-waste recycling market.

Silver, gold, palladium, platinum, indium, and gallium are among the special and precious metals found in e-waste. These rare elements are frequently employed in consumer electronics, as well as in IT and communication systems. Because these metals are scarce, the prices of their goods are similarly high. This has boosted the demand for metals-based gadgets to be reused, refurbished, and recycled. As a result, these concerns compel electronic device producers to hunt for raw materials in recycled e-waste. This also helps countries cut greenhouse gas emissions, which helps to mitigate the dangers of global warming.

Consumers are buying more electronic devices than ever before, according to new data, from the Consumer Technology Association reports that the average American family owns up to 24 electronic products. Each year, as electronics become more sophisticated, previous models become obsolete. Thus the growing number of electronics devices is expected to drive the growth of the e-waste recycling market.

Despite the numerous benefits of electronics recycling, the market's growth is expected to be hampered by a lack of recycling infrastructure. In addition, a lack of awareness in less developed countries, as well as a scarcity of e-waste collection centers, could represent a danger to this sector.

E-WASTE RECYCLING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Europe is the largest market, with a share of about 30%, followed by China and North America, having a total share of about 35 percent.

Based on product, Home Appliances is the largest segment, with a share of about 55%.

TOP COMPANIES IN THE E-WASTE RECYCLING MARKET:

Global E-waste Recycling key players include Sims Recycling Solutions, Electronic Recyclers International, Kuusakoski, Umicore, Waste Management, etc. Global top five players hold a share of about 15%.

E-Waste Recycling Market By Type

Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment

Home Appliances

Other Types

E-Waste Recycling Market By Application

Refrigerator

TV Set

Air Conditioner

Washing Machine

E-Waste Recycling Market By Region

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



South Korea



India



Southeast Asia



Australia



Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Russia



Nordic Countries



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Turkey



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Rest of MEA

E-Waste Recycling Market By Company

Sims Recycling Solutions

Eletronic Recyclers International

Kuusakoski

Umicore

Waste Management

Gem

Stena Metall Group

GEEP

Dongjiang

Electrocycling

Cimelia

Veolia

Enviro-Hub Holdings

E-Parisaraa

environCom

