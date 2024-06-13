E-Z-GO® Creates National Golf Cart Day to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Globally renowned leader in golf carts celebrates milestone with unprecedented deals and giveaways

AUGUSTA, Ga., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Textron E-Z-GO® LLC , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company and a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf carts, is thrilled to announce the creation of National Golf Cart Day [www.ezgo.com/nationalgolfcartday] on June 13. After all, in a time where there's a National Day for nearly everything else, why not take a day to celebrate the most fun way to get out and go?

On June 13, 1954, two brothers started E-Z-GO with a simple belief that they could build a better golf cart. The new holiday – which has been created in partnership with the National Day Calendar – will commemorate the rich history, game-changing technology and industry-leading innovations that have made that belief a reality.

"Seventy years after the first E‑Z‑GO vehicle was built in that sweltering one-room shop, we continue to build vehicles and provide services that exceed the expectations of our loyal customers," said Rob Scholl, President and CEO for Textron Specialized Vehicles Inc., which designs and manufactures E-Z-GO vehicles. "We are proud to create National Golf Cart Day to not only celebrate and recognize how far we've come as a leader in the golf cart industry, but to see how far we will go in our next 70 years."

To celebrate this milestone E-Z-GO will recognize National Golf Cart Day with a celebration at its Augusta, Ga. headquarters and offer unprecedented, nationwide sales and giveaways including: $500 off all vehicles on top of current promotions (up to $3,400 off), 0% APR for 36 months and 2.99% for 48 months and 35% off select parts and accessories .

Anyone who purchases a golf cart between June 13, 2024 and June 15, 2024 will be entered into a chance to win four tickets to Universal Orlando and a two-night stay at a local Orlando hotel. Golf cart fans are also encouraged to enter the National Day Calendar giveaway on Facebook and X for prizes that all brand fans will love.

Follow along on Instagram and X and #NationalGolfCartDay to stay updated on the latest news, highlights and updates.

About E-Z-GO

Founded as the E-Z-GO Golf Car Company in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, Textron E-Z-GO LLC is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its innovation in sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® and TXT® fleet golf cars; Freedom® and Valor personal golf cars, and E-Z-GO Express™ personal utility vehicles. Its latest innovation is the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. The employees of Textron Specialized Vehicles are committed to a culture of compliance and reduction of emissions. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. in 1960, and today operates as part of the company's Textron Specialized Vehicles division.

About Textron

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

