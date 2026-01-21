E-Z-GO® Introduces All-New Liberty™ Vehicle for 2027 Model Year

AUGUSTA, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Textron E-Z-GO LLC, a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, announces the next generation of its groundbreaking E-Z-GO® Liberty™ vehicle for the 2027 model year, redesigned from the ground up to offer an unparalleled ride, whether it's traveling the neighborhood or traversing the golf course.

2027 E-Z-GO Liberty

Automotive features abound in the 2027 E-Z-GO Liberty to provide a premium experience for driver and passengers. An available infotainment system features a 10-inch ECOXGEAR touchscreen, 28-inch ECOXGEAR soundbar with LED lighting, and wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity. IntelliScreen™ functionality, integrated into the Liberty's touchscreen, provides critical vehicle information at a glance, such as speed, state of charge, and onboard vehicle diagnostics. IntelliScreen also allows operators to tune vehicle performance, including governance of the vehicle's speed and acceleration, and selectable driving modes that allow drivers to customize the vehicle's performance to their driving style. A charging pad allows for wireless charging of compatible smartphones. Select trim levels include electronic push-to-start functionality.

Behind the wheel, drivers can expect a spirited, comfortable ride. Like all E-Z-GO ELiTE series vehicles, the Liberty is powered by the next generation of Samsung SDI lithium battery technology, exclusive to E-Z-GO, offering greater energy efficiency, longer range between charges, and faster recharging than traditional lead-acid batteries. The batteries require no maintenance and are backed by an eight-year battery warranty. The Liberty's compact wheelbase offers enhanced maneuverability and a tight turning radius for navigating trails, alleys and cart paths, while also offering more legroom for all occupants than prior models. The Liberty's automotive-style hanging pedals provide drivers with familiar ergonomics and responsive throttle and braking control.

When riders arrive at their destination, they'll have everything they need, thanks to the Liberty's expansive storage. The Liberty features a trunk, frunk, and underseat storage, to haul the necessities for the day's fun. A standard 2-inch universal rear hitch receiver, with available "quiet connection," allows for the use of hitch-mounted cargo racks, or the addition of a golf-bag attachment to facilitate a round on the course. Ample dashboard storage provides space for phones, wallets, rangefinders, purses and other personal items for driver and passengers – and every occupant gets their own dedicated cupholder within easy reach.

For peace of mind, a high-definition backup camera, integrated with the vehicle's touchscreen, provides unobstructed sightlines when reversing the vehicle, for enhanced safety for occupants and passersby. The Liberty's IntelliBrake™ provides consistent, controlled braking on hills and descents, and automatically engages the vehicle's service brake when it stops, to protect driver and passengers. The Liberty features a welded steel frame and injection-molded, automotive-grade body panels for durability throughout the vehicle's lifespan.

Premium trim levels include three-point seatbelts for the driver and all passengers. The seat belts buckle from the outside of the vehicle inward, like automobiles, versus the "inside-out" configuration commonly used by other manufacturers. The Liberty's headlights, taillights and brake lights utilize bright LEDs to maximize visibility in low-light conditions. Premium trim levels feature headlight accents that can be customized with different colors and lighting patterns to enhance visibility and personalize your ride.

For those who need to travel public roadways, the Liberty will be available as a street-legal "low-speed vehicle," or LSV, meeting the federally required FMVSS 500 and voluntary SAE J2358 standards, with a maximum speed of 25 mph and the ability to travel on most public roads with posted speed limits of 35 mph or less.

The 2027 E-Z-GO Liberty will be available this summer from E-Z-GO authorized dealers. For more information about the 2027 E-Z-GO Liberty and the complete line of E-Z-GO vehicles, or to find your local dealer, visit ezgo.com.

About E-Z-GO

Founded in Augusta, Ga. in 1954, E-Z-GO is a globally renowned leader in the design and manufacture of golf cars and personal transport vehicles, known for its use of innovative sustainable electric-vehicle and powertrain technology. E-Z-GO models include RXV® fleet and personal golf cars; E-Z-GO Express™ personal transportation vehicles, and the Liberty™, the industry's first vehicle to offer four forward-facing seats in a compact, golf-car-sized footprint. E-Z-GO became part of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) in 1960, and today operates as part of the Textron Specialized Vehicles business of Textron Inc. For more information, visit ezgo.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com.

Certain statements in this press release may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlooks or other non-historical matters; these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update them. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

