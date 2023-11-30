E-Z LOK Adds Threaded Insert CAD Models to Online Catalog, Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

Insert and Fastener Solutions Manufacturer adds 3D CAD information to online catalog.

CINCINNATI and GARDENA, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E-Z LOK, a manufacturer of threaded inserts for wood, plastic and metal, has now launched an online CAD library to showcase their wide selection of products. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the addition of this catalog will streamline the design and specification process for engineers, MRO, and OEMs by allowing them on-demand access to 2D drawings and 3D CAD models.

E-Z LOK makes creating strong threads easy. Their versatile products can be found in manufacturing and maintenance facilities across all industries; as well as on personal projects such as wood-working, security, and anywhere else thread repair is needed. Their insert design allows customers to repair damaged threads without the use of specialized installation tools. E-Z LOK's threaded insert product lines include products designed for plastic, wood, and metal.

Prior to adding the CAD catalog to their site, E-Z LOK relied on customers to create and share CAD files. "We had 2D PDFs that we could make available, but no CAD files," stated the Director of Sales and Marketing at E-Z LOK, Kyle Lindsly-Roach. "CAD files are valuable to our engineering audience," Lindsly-Roach added. "Now they can pull the information directly and get our products specified early in the design phase."

The on-demand catalog allows viewers to access robust product information anytime anywhere through the E-Z LOK website. Customers can view 3D models and visualize the products as well as download a PDF datasheet for quick information. When a product is chosen, OEMs and other engineering buyers can download the CAD files in a wide variety of native and neutral formats.

About E-Z LOK

E-Z LOK, a division of Tool Components, Inc., is a third-generation, family owned and operated business, founded in 1956.

E-Z LOK started with the creation of its proprietary solid wall threaded insert designed for use in soft metals like aluminum, magnesium, and cast iron.

The E-Z LOK design allows users to repair damaged or worn-out threads without the need for special taps or installation tools. Over the years, E-Z LOK's line of threaded locking inserts expanded to include specialized products for plastic and wood, as well as E-Z Coil™ helical coil threaded inserts for metal.

About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions provides 3D part catalogs and product configuration solutions, helping industrial component manufacturers increase sales leads and ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products.

