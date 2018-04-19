e-Zest Announces Gold Level Sponsorship for Magento Imagine 2018

PUNE, India, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Zest, a leading digital innovation partner for enterprises and technology companies, announces its presence at Magento Imagine 2018 as a gold sponsor. The eighth edition of the conference brings together 3000+ of the world's brightest e-commerce experts and visionaries. This year the global Magento conference will be held in Las Vegas from April 23-25th.

The conference is organized by Magento with the main aim to inspire, advance, educate, collaborate, and to provide an enjoyable Magento experience.

e-Zest

Devendra Deshmukh, CEO and Founder of e-Zest, is thrilled about the sponsorship. "It is always great to be part of such events to create lasting connections. We look forward to meeting other visionaries in the digital commerce domain who strive to innovate with Magento as their platform," he said.

Imagine brings together senior executives, marketers, merchandisers, developers, and e-commerce opportunists. The event encompasses three engaging days of keynote speakers, breakout, and special sessions, and networking events designed to help entrepreneurs develop their business. It is also expected that Magento executives will reveal their latest strategic directions. The conference is renowned for curating new insights, incredible developments, and engaging presentations.

"e-Zest has been providing enterprise B2B digital commerce solutions for its F500 customers. We look forward to learning about new enhancements to the platform that will help us create value for our enterprise customers. We will also be launching our new offering, an on-site e-Commerce Innovation Workshop. The workshop will help customers reimagine their e-commerce solution and strategize roadmap to successful implementation," said Satish Chavan, President – e-Zest Solutions Inc.

e-Zest leverages the benefits of Magento to deliver high-end B2B digital commerce portals to its enterprise clients designed to enable easier adoption of e-commerce applications that can support large online stores. We facilitate Magento certified developers with deep expertise in development, migration, and integration of enterprise applications that guide you at every stage of your adoption.

e-Zest will be stationed at Booth 213 in the Sponsors Marketplace. Attendees can interact with e-Zest's leadership team about their digital commerce goals and roadmap. You may register at (www.e-zest.com/imagine-2018-reimagine-your-digital-commerce) to meet with the team.

Related Links

Schedule a meeting

Meet the team

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e-zest-announces-gold-level-sponsorship-for-magento-imagine-2018-300633142.html

SOURCE e-Zest