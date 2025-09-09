E10 LABS UNVEILS NANO JOINT™ WITH TYSON 2.0 AS FIRST BRAND PARTNER

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E10 Labs, the cannabis technology company pioneering next-generation delivery systems, unveils Nano Joint™ – a first-of-its-kind, heat-not-burn, infused pre-roll engineered for precision, purity, and potency.

Nano Joints™ are pre-dosed for convenience and designed for use with E10 Labs' proprietary Odin device , delivering the benefits of flower without combustion. Available now in select Californian retailers, Nano Joints™ are establishing themselves as a natural evolution of the pre-roll category.

E10 Labs announces a strategic partnership with Tyson 2.0, the cannabis brand co-founded by global icon, Mike Tyson.

As part of its official debut, E10 Labs announced a strategic partnership with Tyson 2.0 , the cannabis brand co-founded by global icon, Mike Tyson. Tyson 2.0 will launch three exclusive Nano Joint™ strains – Mike's Meringue, Tangie Hook, and Gelato 44 – with retail availability late September 2025.

E10 Labs developed Nano Joint™ as a new product format designed to serve as a platform for future brand collaborations, allowing leading cannabis brands to deliver their flower through an innovative heat-not-burn method that elevates and expands the pre-roll category.

"Nano Joints™ represent the future of flower consumption," said Mackenzie Whalen, Marketing Director, E10 Labs. "We created a new format that gives consumers a faster onset, cleaner experience, and more consistency than traditional pre-rolls. Tyson 2.0 is the ideal first partner to showcase this innovation."

"Working with E10 Labs, we're giving fans something faster, smoother, that hits hard," said Mike Tyson, Co-Founder and CEO of Tyson 2.0. "This is the future of cannabis, and we're proud to be first in the ring."

"We are excited to launch another innovative form factor into the California cannabis market, in partnership with Tyson 2.0 and E10 Labs, providing consumers a next generation pre-roll experience," said Donny Sun, President of LYT Holdings.

Market Context

Infused pre-rolls have emerged as the fastest-growing segment of the cannabis market, capturing nearly half of U.S. category sales and generating billions in revenue. Within this trajectory, Nano Joints™ are positioned to broaden the segment's appeal—bringing a heat-not-burn format that complements infused pre-rolls while offering consumers a differentiated, combustion-free experience.

About E10 Labs

E10 Labs is a cannabis innovation company dedicated to eliminating barriers to consumption through technology-driven design. From pioneering vaporization systems to reinventing pre-rolls, E10 Labs develops products that prioritize portability, consistency, and accessibility. With the launch of Nano Joint™ — a heat-not-burn format compatible with the Odin device — E10 Labs is building the future of cannabis, one innovation at a time.

About Tyson 2.0

Tyson 2.0 is a premier cannabis brand formed with the mission of producing innovative, high-quality cannabis products that embody the spirit of its legendary co-founder, Mike Tyson. Since its first launch in California in 2021, Tyson 2.0 has expanded nationwide with a portfolio including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, vapes, concentrates, and now Nano Joints.

About LYT Holdings

LYT Holdings is a multi-state operator specializing in production, sales, and distribution, offering a full suite of high-quality regulated cannabis and hemp products. In addition to manufacturing for leading brands, LYT manages its own brand portfolio and holds licensing partnerships with brands including TYSON 2.0 and Willie Nelson's Willie's Reserve. For more information, visit LYTglobal.com .

