E11EVEN Expands Its Signature Entertainment Experience Across Miami, Toronto, and New York During this Summer's Fútbol Tournament

For more than a decade, E11EVEN Miami - which was recently named the #1 nightclub in the USA and #6 nightclub in the world - has been no stranger to hosting some of the city's biggest championship celebrations and sporting moments, serving as a gathering place for athletes, fans, and celebrities following marquee events ranging from championship victories to international sporting spectacles. With the World Cup arriving across North America this summer, E11EVEN is once again creating an atmosphere where sports, culture, and nightlife converge under the theme "Where the World Comes to Play."

"The World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together, and we're excited to create a celebration that spans three incredible cities," said Dennis DeGori, Concept Creator & Co-Founder of E11EVEN. "From Miami to Toronto to New York, our goal is to deliver an experience that matches the magnitude of the tournament, an atmosphere where fans can watch, celebrate, and feel the energy of the world's biggest sporting moment. It's a massive moment for the United States and for global fans, and E11EVEN will be right at the center of it."

At the center of the initiative is E11EVEN Miami, where the brand's flagship venue will operate continuously throughout the tournament as the Ultimate Viewing Headquarters. Open 24 hours a day, the downtown ultraclub will host live match broadcasts alongside headline DJs, surprise performances, and its signature premium hospitality experience. Massive screens, immersive sound, and seamless day-to-night programming will transform every match into a full-scale celebration. A lineup of top-tier entertainment will be announced in the weeks leading up to the event.

In Toronto, E11EVEN will bring its Pop-Off Series to FYE Ultraclub through a co-branded residency on June 13, 14, 20 & 27 and July 2 & 4, featuring French Montana, Guy Gerber, Sounds of Ritual b2b Darmon & Themba, with additional dates & talent to be announced. The initiative will culminate in New York City, with a Finals Championship Weekend Takeover at Cipriani 42nd Street in partnership with the globally recognized luxury hospitality brand CIPRIANI. The parties, taking place on July 17 and July 18, will bring E11EVEN's signature nightlife production to one of Manhattan's most iconic venues, creating a high-energy celebration leading into the final stages of the tournament.

From match days to midnight moments, across three major cities, E11EVEN turns the world's game into a global party, proving once again that E11EVEN is Where the World Comes to Play.

For tickets, reservations, and event details, visit 11world.com

Assets: HERE

Press Contact: Julie Singley, [email protected]

*E11EVEN Fútbol events are independently produced and are not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by FIFA or the official tournament organizers.

SOURCE E11EVEN