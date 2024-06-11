E11EVEN VODKA, THE OFFICIAL VODKA OF NIGHTLIFE, BRINGS THE MIAMI SPIRIT TO NEW YORK

The Award-Winning Woman-Owned Vodka is Available Now in New York

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikki Simkins, Founder & CEO of E11EVEN Vodka, is thrilled to announce the expansion of E11EVEN Vodka to the New York market. The award-winning E11EVEN Vodka represents the "Miami Spirit," a celebration of unsurpassed excellence that embraces people being authentically their best selves. E11EVEN Vodka is a part of the E11EVEN ecosystem, a globally recognized lifestyle brand that also includes the famed ultraclub (the highest-grossing nightclub per square foot globally) and hotel & residences, as well as apparel, music and sound divisions. People trust E11EVEN to deliver an unparalleled experience, and so, in 2019, Nikki, through a company she controls, licensed the intellectual property of the iconic E11EVEN brand to create her own vodka. E11EVEN Vodka's expansion to the influential New York market builds on the brands category leading growth in Florida and is propelled by the city's expansive reach of leading accounts that are of strategic significance to its overall business strategy.

"Being born & raised in Miami, when I set out to create an ultra-premium vodka, I knew that the energy, spirit, and vibe of the E11EVEN lifestyle was one that would translate flawlessly into a bottle," said Nikki Simkins, Founder & CEO & of E11EVEN Vodka. "Our journey began in the heart of Miami, where E11EVEN Vodka quickly became synonymous with the best in dining and nightlife, capturing the essence of celebration unique to our brand. The overwhelming response and success we've experienced confirmed that it was time to elevate our ambitions and introduce E11EVEN Vodka's vibrant Miami spirit and unparalleled experience to New Yorkers."

Measured against the highest quality and taste standards, E11EVEN Vodka is an all-natural and gluten-free ultra-premium spirit distilled six times from 100% natural NON-GMO corn and then refined through a proprietary filtration process. E11EVEN Vodka exudes a rounded sweetness that is clean and smooth with subtle notes of citrus peels and cacao nibs that blend flawlessly to create a divine flavor delicately teased with hints of vanilla and cracked peppercorns. The bespoke filtration process softens the palate, leaving a graceful finish that is long, warm, and seductive. The taste has been recognized by the industry's most prestigious award shows, including a Double Gold medal at the San Francisco Spirits Competition and a Gold medal at the TAG Global Spirit Awards.

The sleek bottle design expresses an exotic yet elegant demeanor and offers an exciting, unparalleled Vodka experience. An eye-catching Miami-blue neck sleeve wraps the translucent frosted glass bottle, which is tastefully accentuated by an iridescent silver label. With its sexy allure and refined design, E11EVEN Vodka elegantly stands out on shelves and back bars.

E11EVEN Vodka has experienced category-leading growth in Florida for the third consecutive year, consistently exceeding industry trends year-over-year since the brand launched in 2020. Also leading the way in consumer takeaway, as measured by Nielsen* E11EVEN Vodka was ranked among the top 15 vodkas in Florida for volume and dollar sales, with impressive +42.3% volume growth in the 26-week read and +36.4% in the 52-week read in 2023.

Infused with an undeniably captivating personality, E11EVEN Vodka (80 proof / 40% ABV) is available for purchase online for nationwide shipping at 11vodka.com and at retail stores & on menus across Florida, Kentucky, and New York, as well as Montreal, Canada. The suggested MSRP for the 750ml bottle is $22.99, $31.99 for the 1L bottle, and $39.99 for the 1.75L bottle. E11EVEN Vodka is distributed in New York by Opici / Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC). For a location near you, please visit www.11vodka.com . Follow E11EVEN Vodka on Instagram @11Vodka .

*NIELSEN FL XAOC + LIQUOR SUPER & ULTRA PREMIUM through 12/30/23

