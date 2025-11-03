e123 Launches Abacus® -- The Growth Engine for Health Plan Sales Distribution

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- e123, the leading health insurance distribution management platform, announces the launch of Abacus, a next-generation commissions and sales distribution solution built to help health plans accelerate performance, eliminate front-office friction, and gain complete visibility across their agent broker networks.

Designed specifically for the health insurance market, Abacus unifies agents, brokers, and commissions in one configurable platform. It gives health plans and carriers the control, clarity, and confidence to manage their distribution channel.

"Abacus was designed to solve front-office friction — the real growth barrier inside every health plan," said Brendan McLoughlin, President of e123. "When health plans become easier to do business with, producers stay engaged, sales expand, and growth compounds. Abacus makes that possible."

One Platform. Every Workflow.

Abacus serves as the single source of truth, unifying every workflow that touches a health plan's distribution network including contracting, onboarding, compliance, commissions, and analytics. Its modular architecture is a powerful growth driver across all functions—Sales, Operations, Finance, Compliance, and IT.

With NeuroNet™, e123's proprietary hierarchy engine, Abacus accurately models what other platforms can't—complex, multidimensional hierarchies. This allows health plans to enable flexible commission structures, ensuring accurate payouts, faster reconciliation, and full transparency across every level of their agent broker network.

"Our goal was simple," McLoughlin added. "Eliminate the spreadsheets, manual workarounds, and calls asking where the money is. When everyone sees the same data, growth accelerates."

Power Built for Health Insurance

Unlike other solutions, Abacus is the industry's only sales distribution platform built for health insurance complexities. With 25 years of insurance software expertise, e123 brings the credibility and scale to transform health plans and carriers' distribution channels into growth engines.

Available Now

Abacus officially debuts at the Texas Association of Health Plans (TAHP) Annual Conference, from November 3-5th, where e123 will be available to connect with health plans seeking to modernize their front-office technology. e123 will also be leading a panel, How Texas Health Plans can Drive Profitable Growth in a Rapidly Changing World, with health insurance leaders.

About e123

As the leading health insurance distribution management solution, e123 provides the technology, tools, and analytics necessary to enable strategic revenue management and deliver profitable growth at scale. Designed specifically for health plans, e123 partners with health plans, carriers, FMOs, and distributors with hundreds of thousands of agents to connect millions of individuals with the right products. Its proprietary hierarchy engine, NeuroNet™, accurately models the entire distribution network, giving customers the control, clarity, and confidence to make data-driven decisions that improve member outcomes.

