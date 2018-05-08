E2 & 1 Hotels Announce Second Year of Fellowship For Emerging Entrepreneurs

"We started this opportunity to help America's future leaders get a head-start on their visions of how a strong economy goes hand in hand with a clean environment," said E2 Director of Membership and State Engagement, Gail Parson. "Our winners last year impressed us with their diversity and breadth of ideas, and I cannot wait to see what this class has in store."

The program will award ten fellows with $20,000 and guidance from seasoned executives to complete projects strategic to advancing policies that are good for the environment and the economy. Winners are awarded membership into E2's Emerging Leaders program and will have access to all benefits of E2 membership.

"As a mission-driven hotel brand, we are thrilled to support the next generation of change-makers at the intersection of business and the environment," said 1 Hotels Founder and the Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, Barry Sternlicht. "This second group of emerging leaders has an enormous opportunity in front of them to not only advance their own projects but establish the 1 Hotels Fellowship at E2 as a go-to platform for environmentally minded future visionaries."

Launched in 2018, inaugural fellows included early-career professionals from six states who are executing programs to:



Develop an online marketplace for commercial energy efficiency.

Create an online story bank connecting federal clean energy programs and business opportunities.

Identify ways businesses can help cities meet renewable energy commitments.

For more information visit https://www.e2.org/fellowship/.

E2 is a national, nonpartisan group of business leaders, investors, and professionals from every sector of the economy who advocate for smart policies that are good for the economy and good for the environment. Our members have founded or funded more than 2,500 companies, created more than 600,000 jobs, and manage more than $100 billion in venture and private equity capital.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/e2--1-hotels-announce-second-year-of-fellowship-for-emerging-entrepreneurs-300644578.html

SOURCE E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs)

Related Links

https://www.e2.org

