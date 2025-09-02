E2 (Endovascular Engineering, Inc.) Appoints Justin Farry as Chief Financial Officer to Support Next Phase of Growth

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- E2 (Endovascular Engineering, Inc.) a medical device company advancing endovascular therapies for the treatment of venous thrombo-embolism (VTE), today announced the appointment of Justin Farry as its new Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned financial and operational executive with a 25+ year track record in MedTech, services, and global operations, Farry brings deep expertise in financial strategy, M&A, and enterprise performance to the company at a critical stage of growth.

"We are excited to welcome Justin to the E2 leadership team as we transition to our next phase of growth," said Dan Rose, CEO of E2. "His financial acumen, operational discipline, and MedTech experience will be instrumental as we prepare thoughtfully for commercialization of our Hēlo™ Thrombectomy System."

"E2 is at an exciting inflection point," said Farry. "I'm eager to help shape its strategy to deliver meaningful impact in the lives of patients and the future of the treatment of VTE."

Prior to joining E2, Justin served as Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis at Axonics, Inc., where he led budgeting, sales performance metrics, pricing strategy, and financial modeling. During his tenure, Axonics scaled to over $400 million in TTM revenue and was acquired by Boston Scientific for $3.7 billion in 2024.

Justin has held CFO roles across diverse sectors and regions, and at private equity-backed and public companies, where he led capital raises, process improvements, and successful exits. Most recently, he has advised early-stage MedTech companies in the U.S. and Europe as a Fractional CFO, driving fundraising and commercialization strategy.

The Hēlo™ Thrombectomy System represents a breakthrough in clot removal technology, featuring a patented dual-action mechanism that integrates powerful aspiration with advanced clot remodeling.

About Endovascular Engineering, Inc.

Endovascular Engineering, Inc. ("E2") is at the forefront of transforming venous thromboembolism (VTE) treatment with the Hēlo™ Thrombectomy System, a novel technology designed for the treatment of pulmonary embolism. As a venture-backed medical technology innovator with multiple strategic investors, E2 is dedicated to developing and deploying groundbreaking solutions that advance the standard of care in clot removal. The company's technology platform represents the convergence of clinical insight and engineering excellence, aimed at addressing the complex challenges in VTE intervention.

Caution - The Hēlo™ Thrombectomy System is an investigational device, limited by federal law to investigational use.

