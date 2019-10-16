E2E Technologies Among Fastest-Growing Companies

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- End 2 End Technologies Inc. (E2E) is one of the fastest growing private companies in the Twin Cities Metro-Area, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. At the annual Fast 50 Awards reception, E2E was ranked 12 out of 50 of the region's fastest growing companies . Each year, the Business Journal ranks privately-held companies according to their three-year revenue growth. To view the complete article including the full rankings, visit the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

"It is an exceptional honor for our company to be included in this prestigious celebration of entrepreneurial achievement," says Gregory Crow, CEO and Co-Founder. "To rank alongside these other dynamic and successful companies from the Twin Cities area is a proud accomplishment for our entire team."

In 2019, E2E launched a new line of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) products and services. Its new line of 60+ industrial wireless sensors include industrial, environmental sensors, motion sensors, power sensors and many more. In addition, E2E launched a new connectivity platform, the Industrial Management Solution. This single pane of glass solution is the first of its kind to monitor multi-vendor industrial networks and sensors.

About End 2 End Technologies

E2E Technologies (E2E) is a national leader in the industrial communications sector. E2E has served more than 350 customers, partners and resellers including Fortune 500 oil and gas companies and global electricity providers. The company offers a truly end-to-end solution including consulting, design, deployment and management of industrial networks. From tower construction and industrial networking services to IoT sensors and multi-vendor network management, E2E is your industrial network partner. Visit E2E Technologies at www.e2etechinc.com to learn more.

About Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal

The Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal is a multi-platform media company providing in depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news reaching more than 491,000 readers each week. Through print, digital products such as its twice-a-day emailed news digests and face-to-face events, the Business Journal offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally, and national. Visit the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal at Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal to learn more.

