E2IP Technologies Joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to expand technology advancements and accelerate time-to-market for groundbreaking solutions

News provided by

E2IP Technologies

28 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

In a powerful collaboration, the leader in HMI/Embedded Modules and the global leaders in semiconductor technologies unite their expertise to create intelligent IoT applications that cater to the ever-expanding market demands.

MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - E2IP Technologies, a global printed electronics and embedded system technologies innovation leader of the Human Machine Interface (HMI) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sectors, announces that it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program. This collaboration is the culmination of our close-knit relationship and shared vision with ST, resulting in a powerful synergy that amplifies the value we bring to our esteemed customers.

Partner contribution

E2IP Technologies, at the intersection of cutting-edge design and advanced technology, brings together its expertise in HMI embedded modules with the formidable ST microcontroller and microprocessors. This powerful collaboration is poised to revolutionize the industry by significantly reducing time-to-market for our valued customers and demonstrating the functionalities of ST products in HMI settings. For over three decades, E2IP has been a trusted partner in sectors like medical, aerospace, transportation, and industrial applications. Now, as the demand for smarter HMI modules grows, this collaboration promises to empower market leaders with intelligent IoT applications. E2IP's display modules, integrating ST's products, offer a robust user interface experience, paving the way for unprecedented innovation, enhanced features, and a smarter IoT landscape. Together, we unlock new possibilities, enhance user experiences, and drive innovation in the ever-evolving landscape of HMI and IIoT solutions.

E2IP's Quote ''By becoming part of the esteemed ST Partner Program, we forge a more robust alliance, poised to deliver cutting-edge solutions to our joint customers. This strategic collaboration empowers us to create innovative Human Machine Interface (HMI) embedded solutions, leveraging the prowess of ST's flagship products. Our shared commitment is to elevate the experience for both ST and E2IP customers, ushering in a new era of seamless connectivity and intelligent design.''

ST Quote

"E2IP's knowledge of the ST portfolio and key expertise can help customers meet design challenges and shorten development time," said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem Director, STMicroelectronics. "ST's review and vetting of ST Authorized Partners has enabled us to build a strong ecosystem of qualified and skilled partners who can enhance customers' developments with advanced technologies and multiple services to accelerate the design of their projects and solutions."

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program's certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners

About Partner 

E2IP develops new technologies and products that transform how people interact with the physical world through innovations in printed electronics, material science, advanced manufacturing processes and embedded system-touchscreen development. From ideation to fabrication, we rethink the boundaries between technology and design to deliver innovative Human Machine Interface (HMI), Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Smart Structural SurfaceTM technologies, products and solutions to global market leaders in the aerospace, medical, industrial, transportation and appliance sectors.

SOURCE E2IP Technologies

