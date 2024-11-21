e3 Systems Partners with Rivada for Maritime Communications

Rivada's Outernet, the world's first global private network, is key for Superyacht connectivity

Highlights:

Rivada is launching a constellation of 600 ultra-secure, networked low-earth orbit satellites

Unique network combines satellite and terrestrial capabilities for ultra-low latency, high speed, unparalleled security, and true global coverage

Serving the maritime, telecom, enterprise, energy and government services markets

MUNICH and PALMA, Spain, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivada Space Networks and e3 Systems, a leading maritime Superyacht integrator and connectivity provider, have signed an MoU to provide innovative, fast, secure and seamless communications for the Superyacht sector. Rivada has now lined up more than US$13 billion of business globally for its unique LEO network.

Rivada's Outernet. The first unified global communications network. e3 Systems is a leading maritime and superyacht communications provider

High-speed connectivity is no longer a luxury but a necessity for superyacht owners and their guests. The demand for higher bandwidth has been driven by activities that necessitate substantial volumes of data, such as streaming 4K/8K media content, video conferencing, cloud-based software, and heavy file transfers. More than ever, superyachts require a secure future-proof digital infrastructure solution that provides the same "office-like or at-home" user experience, regardless of location. Rivada's Outernet can offer a competitive advantage in maritime connectivity by enabling new networking capabilities and services including broadcast, multicast and global corporate networking services delivered through multi-gigabit bi-directional performance, combined with worldwide reach. Resilient connectivity for continuous communication and data transfer will be uniform and secure throughout, from the middle of the ocean or the desert to downtown in a big city.

As the first unified, ubiquitous, global communications network, Rivada's Outernet is transformative. A global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites, it is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space and on-network from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure, private satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network in space, it provides a layer of defense to address the vulnerabilities associated with traditional subsea cable data infrastructure.

Stuart Castell, Group Managing Director, e3 Systems, said: "We are experiencing increased demand for high-bandwidth connectivity from our customers, who are looking for enterprise-grade performance and security. Rivada's Outernet architecture is fundamentally different from all others: It is 'gateway-less, 'ie data passes from satellite to satellite without touching any land infrastructure, providing true global point-to-point, super-fast, enterprise grade communication. He added: "The Rivada Outernet is the equivalent of having a fast fiber connection at sea. It is the ideal solution to future-proof digital infrastructure for superyachts and to provide enterprise-grade, secure bandwidth with high availability and guaranteed service levels that underpin our business for premium customers."

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada, said: "We are seeing a huge uptake in our business in multiple market sectors across the globe, underlining the growing appetite for our unique space-based network. The Rivada Outernet's ability to meet the requirements of maritime connectivity providers in terms of security, latency, capacity, and coverage means users can do everything at sea that they do at home and in the office, which is a game-changer for the sector. Our completely new type of LEO constellation will provide transformative next-generation infrastructure for secure, resilient and seamless communications, anywhere on the planet."

About the Outernet:

The Outernet is the first unified, ubiquitous, global communications network. Rivada's global low-latency point-to-point network of 600 low earth orbit (LEO) satellites is a unique next-generation constellation combining inter-satellite laser links with advanced onboard processing and routing to create a ubiquitous optical mesh network in space. This "orbital network," in which data stays in space and on-network from origin to destination, creates an ultra-secure satellite network with pole-to-pole coverage, offering end-to-end latencies much lower than terrestrial fiber over long distances. And by routing traffic on a physically separated network, it provides a layer of defense for any organization that needs to securely share data between widely distributed sites. The first satellite launch is set for 2025, with global service available in 2026.

Follow Rivada Space Networks on:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/rivada-space/

Twitter: @rivadaspace

Media Contacts

Melanie Dickie, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

Rivada Space Networks GmbH

Tel: +31 6 14 22 97 62

Email: [email protected]m

Brian Carney, SVP Corporate Communications

Rivada Networks, Inc

Tel: +1 (207) 256-0386

Email: [email protected]

Diane Franklin, Organisation Development Director

E3 Systems

Tel: + 34 971 404 208

Email: [email protected]

www.e3s.com

SOURCE Rivada Space Networks