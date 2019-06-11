E3, the World's Leading Video Game Event, Opens Today: Millions Around the World to Watch

E3 is the world's premiere showcase for video games and is owned and produced by the Entertainment Software Association (ESA), the trade association that represents the $43.4 billion US video game industry.

"E3 is an incredible celebration of the central role that video games play in American culture and across the globe," said Stanley Pierre-Louis, CEO of ESA. "The $134.9 billion global video game industry is fueled by 2.6 billion gamers who look forward every day to the incredible creativity, innovation, and ingenuity of game developers who continually strive to bring entertaining and inspirational experiences to market for everyone."

E3 2019 goes far beyond the 860,000 square feet of the convention center, with events taking place throughout LA. This year, E3 is an unmatched ecosystem of press briefings, show floor activities, E3 Coliseum panels, networking receptions, parties, and events across the downtown Los Angeles area.

WATCH E3 ONLINE

The launch of https://live.e3expo.com as the official streaming destination of E3 enhances the online fan experience for the tens of millions of viewers who tune in every year to see the future of video games. Livestream the most anticipated press conferences, thrilling esports from the E3 ESL Arena, and engaging panels at E3 Coliseum, all at https://live.e3expo.com.

E3 2019 Includes:

Show floor featuring thousands of the latest products and video games from hundreds of exhibitors, including Nintendo, Mixer, Capcom, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, Bethesda, Epic Games, Take-Two Interactive, and here.

Major video game reveals and surprise announcements, including Doom Eternal from Bethesda, Ghost Recon from Ubisoft, Marvel Avengers from SquareEnix, and Pokémon Sword and Shield from Nintendo.

Live esports competitions at the E3 ESPORTS ZONE, a 10,000 square foot, specially designed esports experience. The E3 ESPORTS ZONE will have two stages featuring professional games and influencers. Learn more here.

E3 Coliseum panels and presentations from the biggest names in video games and special guests from the world of entertainment, including Elon Musk, Jack Black, Netflix, John Wick Director Chad Stahelski, The Simpsons producers, Rick & Morty creator Justin Roiland, and the teams behind games such as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, Marvel's Avengers, Gears 5, Borderlands 3, and Destiny 2, among many others. See the complete E3 Coliseum schedule here.

10G Gaming Lifestyle Pavilion New at the show this year, the 10G Gaming Lifestyle Pavilion will showcase how video games contribute to art, fashion, and music. West Hall #4300.

Into The Pixel 2019 art collection featuring 11 pieces of video game art selected by a jury panel from the industry and fine art worlds. The 2019 collection will be auctioned off on e-Bay starting today, June 11 at noon, with proceeds benefitting the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences. View the 2019 collection online at www.intothepixel.com.

E3 Game Competition finalists showcasing their games on the show floor, with the winner announced during the show. Selected by industry leaders, the finalists represent the best in college and university game design: Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, Drexel University, Ringling College of Art and Design, UC Santa Cruz, and Columbia College Chicago. The Entertainment Software Association of Canada's Student Video Game Competition winner UQAT/UQAMwill showcase its game Cut Loose. In addition, Ennui Studio, the winner of ESA's Videojuegos Mexico game competition, will showcase their game TYR: Chains of Valhalla. Learn more here.

We Are booth with live talks and a photo exhibition featuring women in the video game industry, as well as an arcade, custom merchandise benefiting the ESA Foundation, and more. We Are invites all E3 attendees to explore what makes the video game industry so vibrant and diverse at Booth #633 in the South Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center. Read more here.

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association (ESA)