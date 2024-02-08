E42 Appoints Jonathan Jewett as Chief Growth Officer for the Americas

A strategic move in the company's business expansion in the US

BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- E42, the world's leading AI-NLP no-code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform to build AI co-workers, has onboarded Jonathan Jewett as the Chief Growth Officer for the Americas. In this new role, Jonathan will spearhead sales initiatives and be key to the US expansion strategy of the company.

E42 onboards Jonathan Jewett as their Chief Growth Officer for the Americas

Jonathan brings to the table 20+ years of experience and a proven track record of achieving multimillion-dollar revenue results. With a rich background in leadership, steering sales, marketing, and allied teams to surpass revenue goals, he's well-poised to contribute to E42's mission of bringing end-to-end automation to enterprises, particularly in South and North America.

Reflecting on the new hiring, Animesh Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder, E42, said "We're thrilled to have Jonathan as our Chief Growth Officer for the Americas. His experience and leadership skills align perfectly with our vision of revolutionizing enterprises' approach to automation. With his acumen to evaluate the financial landscape in comparison to market trends and competitors, we're confident to scale the heights in the US market."

Speaking about the new role, Jonathan Jewett, Chief Growth Officer—Americas, E42, said, "I'm thrilled to join a team and organization that's pushing the tech envelope and revolutionizing the future of automation. E42's AI technology is a definite game-changer, and US companies are more than ready to leverage our powerful platform to increase productivity and profitability. I'm looking forward to building the US team, turbocharging growth for our clients, and establishing E42 as a market leader in this exciting new space."

About E42

E42 is a no-code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform to build AI co-workers that automate enterprise processes across functions—empowering humans and enterprises alike. The AI co-workers built on E42 possess human-like cognitive capabilities and are equipped to handle each process at a never-before speed and accuracy. E42 provides end-to-end automation to enterprises ranging from Fortune 500 companies to SMEs and startups across industries.

What sets E42 apart? High-impact simple solutions to complex problems—driven by easy-to-deploy and scalable technology. The versatility of the platform and the depth of technology used in it have been validated by technology research giants like NASSCOM and IDC along with software behemoths like Oracle, Microsoft, and SAP.

