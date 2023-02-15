E42 joins forces with Beyondsoft to offer AI-NLP-no code platform for end-to-end automation

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- E42 , an AI-NLP-no code Cognitive Process Automation (CPA) platform, has joined forces with Beyondsoft Consulting Inc., a global IT services and solutions provider, to offer end-to-end automation solutions to enterprises across the globe.

The partnership aims to enhance services provided by both partners to provide best-in-class, AI-powered solutions.

"We're thrilled about our partnership with Beyondsoft," says Animesh Samuel, CEO and Co-Founder, E42. "Together, we can offer our customers the best of both worlds – E42's expertise in deep tech and Beyondsoft's subject matter knowledge in a wide range of industries, providing solutions that enable customers to embrace automation and grow their businesses more successfully."

Sathyanarayan Shetty, GTM and Business Unit Head, Beyondsoft, says, "We are pleased to provide our clients an AI-driven, no-code platform, augmenting humans that will automate complex business processes to improve organizational efficiency, increase accuracy in decision making, reduce operational costs, and improve employee and customer experiences. We are excited to be part of this journey with E42 as our partners in co-creating cutting edge solutions."

Ajay Dixit Business Unit Head, Beyondsoft adds that, "Beyondsoft is excited to partner with E42 and with our shared values and vision, we are looking forward towards innovation through co-creation. Leveraging cutting edge AI solutions that accelerates our client's automation journey, we are confident to take the digital transformation journey beyond expectations.".

About E42

E42 is the world's leading no-code AI-NLP-powered cognitive process automation (CPA) platform to build multifunctional AI workers that automate complex people and process-centric functions driving enterprise cognition across processes. E42 enables their partners to provide end-to-end automation to enterprises ranging from Fortune 500 companies to SMEs and start-ups across sectors. By maximizing efficiencies and scalability while minimizing complexities and costs, E42 is disrupting the enterprise automation space to deliver a seamless user experience.

About Beyondsoft

As a global IT company with more than 30,000 associates, Beyondsoft leverages emerging technologies and a proven delivery method, enabling customers in every industry to take an agile and forward-thinking approach to business. For the past 27+ years, Beyondsoft has provided a broad range of high-quality IT services, including cloud, big data and analytics, business process outsourcing, custom software solutions, test automation, digital enablement, and other software engineering and digital transformation services.

For any queries, please contact:

https://www.beyondsoft.com/contact-us/

https://www.beyondsoft.com/blog/e42-joins-forces-with-beyondsoft-to-offer-ai-nlp-powered-no-code-platform-for-end-to-end-automation-2/

SOURCE BeyondSoft Consulting