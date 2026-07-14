e4health Earns 2026-2027 Great Place To Work Certification™ for Fifth Consecutive Year

Company records its highest employee satisfaction score to date at 91%

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- e4health, a leading provider of mid-revenue cycle solutions and healthcare consulting services, is proud to announce it has been Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the fifth consecutive year. This year, 91% of e4health employees reported that the company is a great place to work, its highest score in company history and 34 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

"Earning our fifth consecutive Great Place To Work Certification with the highest score in our history is a milestone that belongs entirely to our people," said David Van Doren, CEO of e4health. "Our success is rooted in a culture where people come first. To reach this level of trust five years running, and to see our score climb to an all-time high, tells me our team believes in what we are building together."

Laura Holmes, SVP of People at e4health, added: "What makes this year so meaningful is that the results came from the honest voices of our team, and they gave us our strongest score yet. We raised overall employee satisfaction by four percentage points, and we are committed to listening, acting on what we hear, and continuing to build a workplace where trust, flexibility, and growth are the standard."

The results reflect a culture built on remote flexibility, professional development through the e4health IQ Education Center, an employee-led Culture Council, and year-round team connection. Among the highlights, 99% of employees say e4health is a physically safe place to work, 97% or more report being treated fairly regardless of race, gender, age, and sexual orientation, and 95% say they are proud to tell others they work at e4health.

According to Great Place To Work® research, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Explore opportunities and learn more about e4health's unique culture at e4.health/careers.

About e4health

e4health is Empowering Better Health. Serving more than 400 health systems and providers nationwide, e4health solves complex challenges across the mid-revenue cycle, HIM, HIT, coding, auditing, and CDI. Ranked #1 in HIM and CDI advisory by Black Book™ for three consecutive years. Learn more at e4.health.

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SOURCE e4health