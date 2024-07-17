e4health Earns Third Consecutive Great Place To Work Certification™

WYOMISSING, Pa., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- e4health is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 3rd year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at e4health. This year, 84% of employees said it's a great place To Work – 57% higher than the average U.S. company.

"We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work Certified™ as we consider employee experience a top priority every day," said Dave Van Doren, e4health CEO. "We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated employees at e4health. We celebrate and thank them for all they do to earn this incredible recognition."

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"At e4health, we are committed to Empowering Better Health through innovative healthcare solutions," said Jennifer Thomas, e4health VP of Talent. "Our culture is built on a foundation of integrity, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to delivering measurable results. We prioritize the professional growth and well-being of our team members, fostering an environment where expertise flourishes and partnerships thrive."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that e4health stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

About e4health

e4health provides Mid Revenue Cycle, HIM, HIT, and change management solutions that deliver value-based outcomes in today's complex healthcare landscape. Our flexible end-to-end services and solutions employ LEAN Engineering principles to address revenue cycle management, data quality, and technology issues to help hospitals, outpatient providers, and physician practices maximize outcomes and efficiencies.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

