E7 Solutions Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2018: Rising Star

"Atlassian is thrilled to recognize and honor our 2018 Partner Award recipients", said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners are instrumental to our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who are going above and beyond to support customers and provide Atlassian services."









About E7

E7 Solutions is an award-winning, custom software development and Atlassian Services organization having architected and developed hundreds of advanced, technical solutions for their clients. E7's software development and Atlassian services with a DevOps perspective provides clients an extraordinary experience. Founded in 2008, E7 is privately owned and operated and has expertise in a variety of industries including technology, finance, automotive, gaming, and healthcare. E7 is headquartered in Troy, Mich. with offices in Detroit, LA, and serves clients around the world.

For more information, please visit www.e7solutions.com or email sales@e7solutions.com

CONTACT: Edmond Delude, (248) 606-4612, edmond.delude@e7solutions.com

SOURCE E7 Solutions

