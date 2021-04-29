E7 Solutions Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Cloud Services Tweet this

"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients." said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

"E7 is honored to receive this award and appreciates the wonderful partnership we have with Atlassian." said Edmond Delude, E7's Founder and CEO. "Guiding our clients through the ever changing technology landscape so they can achieve their mission is our 'why'. These past 24 months, we've been hyper-focused on making our migration to Atlassian's Cloud services efficient, thorough, and transformative for our clients. A successful migration must comprehend more than just the mechanics of getting data from server to cloud. We believe it must be accompanied by the right blend of recommendations, education, and transparency. We always seek to go beyond expectations which is why I believe we won this award."

E7 helps clients deliver outstanding and meaningful work in the digital space. Our proven Cloud Migration Services will strengthen your team synergies, put the right technologies to work, and streamline processes in order to achieve digital congruency.

E7 Solutions is a US based firm with offices located in Michigan and clients throughout North America. Contact us today to simplify your cloud migration with our Cloud Readiness Assessment.

