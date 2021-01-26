E78 Partners Acquires 9Gauge Partners, Enhancing and Expanding its Suite of Services and Solutions

OAK BROOK, Ill. and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a Chicago-based private equity services and solutions firm, today announced that it has acquired 9Gauge Partners, an Austin, Texas-based management consulting and technology-enablement firm.

The combined organization will have more than 150 employees who have served over 650 clients across the United States. The company maintains its home offices in Oak Brook, IL and Austin, TX, with a growing presence in Dallas, Denver, Salt Lake City and a number of other markets from coast to coast.

E78 is now positioned to offer a full suite of services for businesses across the alternative investment marketplace, including private equity and venture capital firms, portfolio companies and other high-growth organizations.

Clients at every position in their life cycle can now leverage the expertise of the E78 team for their complete range of needs. Private equity and venture capital firms can count on the company to provide solutions that support all of their back-and middle-office requirements, increasing transparency and ensuring accurate and timely financial and investor reporting. Portfolio companies and private businesses can take advantage of the company's technology-enabled services and management consulting solutions to operate more efficiently, grow more effectively and pivot in response to a dynamic market environment.

"We're excited that 9Gauge has joined us on our growth journey," said John Signa, E78 Partners' founder and CEO. "Their set of services and technology-enabled solutions merge seamlessly with our own, and their unmatched industry expertise means that they can see and solve even the most complex business challenges. Together, we are uniquely positioned to bring 360 degrees of service to our clients. Just as importantly, 9Gauge shares the same values and priorities as we do – they have a growth-oriented, entrepreneurial culture that will translate into improved career opportunities for our team members and propel us into new, highly-sought after service areas, such as Finance-as-a-Service."

Brian White, founder and managing partner of 9Gauge, will serve as president and chief operating officer of E78 Partners. "This merger marks a major milestone for our organization," he said. "Together, we can offer our current and prospective clients a broader range of services and solutions across the investment and business lifecycle. I'm excited for our 9Gaugers and look forward to our future working together with John and all of the E78 team."

"In an industry that can be highly fragmented, this merger fills a critical need by offering a unified solution for all investment professionals in the alternative investment space and sponsor-backed leadership teams of growing businesses," said Seth Deutsch, executive managing director and chief growth officer. "As we move forward, we will further accelerate our clients' success by investing in our platform, developing new service areas and growing our presence across the country through a combination of organic and inorganic growth."

9Gauge will continue to operate under its well-established brand during a transition period, and it retains its full leadership team and staff. 9Gauge was advised in the deal by Clearsight Advisors. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For more information about E78 Partners, visit e78partners.com. More information about 9Gauge is available at 9gauge.com.

ABOUT E78 PARTNERS

E78 Partners is a professional services firm specializing in accounting, finance and technology services and solutions. Founded in 2016 by private equity professionals, E78 Partners' engagement teams are led by senior staff members with deep fund operations and industry experience, and they all operate with an understanding of private equity funds' and portfolio companies' unique needs. More information is available at e78partners.com.

ABOUT 9GAUGE PARTNERS

9Gauge Partners is a management consulting and technology-enabled services and solutions firm that supports business leaders to make better, data-driven decisions as they navigate through growth, pivots and change. 9Gauge's business model brings clients the right resources with the right experience at the right time. The company offers executive advisory solutions, financial operations outsourcing, business systems support, expert resource capacity and M&A support. 9Gauge is a business partner that helps companies accelerate their vision, bridging the present to the future. More information is available at 9gauge.com.

