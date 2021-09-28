E78 Partners Announces Acquisition of Executive Services Firm NextLevel

CHICAGO and SEATTLE, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a rapidly growing leader of finance, accounting and technology solutions for portfolio companies managed by private equity and venture capital firms, today announced the acquisition of Seattle-based NextLevel, one of the country's fastest-growing executive services firms, specializing in value-driven interim executive services across the C-suite.

"The NextLevel team represents the precise caliber of market-ready expertise and strategic know-how that E78 is committed to adding to its arsenal of talent and services as we continue our market expansion," said E78 Partners founder and CEO John Signa. "With NextLevel, E78 gains a direct foothold in the burgeoning Northwest and West Coast markets and ensures that E78 clients have access to the premium talent and outsourced services they need to ensure every challenge faced is transformed into a value-creating opportunity."

Chuck Gottschalk, NextLevel Founder and CEO, explained, "the synergies gained by joining E78 are particularly beneficial to our clients. Beyond having a complementary approach to solving problems, NextLevel gains an expanded set of services, access to even more expertise and an aligned team focused on optimizing processes, catalyzing performance and building enterprise value for clients."

Since its founding in 2011, NextLevel has built a reputation as a partner-of-choice for mid-market companies throughout the Pacific Northwest seeking to create value while responding to leadership gaps, bandwidth constraints, management or operational transitions, performance issues, scaling challenges and other growth initiatives. Gottschalk will serve as Executive Managing Director leading and growing E78's Executive Services business unit along with Lisa Clarke, who will serve as Senior Managing Director, and Doug Adler and Eddie Pasatiempo, who will serve as Managing Directors.

The company's professional services team of well over 100 proven operating executives with expertise spanning finance, operations, technology, sales and marketing, human resources and governance will join E78 Partners immediately while continuing to serve their existing clients. During a transition period, NextLevel will operate under its established brand, and its leadership team and staff will remain on board. Other terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This transaction is the most recent in a series of strategic acquisitions that have positioned E78 as one of America's foremost providers of professional solutions to the private capital industry. Over the past year, E78 has acquired three companies: 9Gauge, an Austin-based firm specializing in serving the needs of private equity funds and portfolio companies; Agile Fund Solutions, a provider of institutional-quality outsourced CFO, COO and CCO consulting services; and Stride Accounting Solutions, a finance-as-a-service firm that delivers institutionally backed, high-growth organizations a range of managed accounting and finance services.

"These acquisitions represent an important step forward in our mission to position E78 as the go-to partner for alternate investors seeking to unlock value and realize the full potential of their underlying portfolio companies," said Seth Deutsch, E78's chief growth officer. "As we move through the remainder of 2021 and into 2022, we will continue to make strategic acquisitions that enrich and expand the suite of services we currently offer while organically growing our existing set of offerings."

ABOUT E78 PARTNERS

E78 Partners is a professional services firm with 250+ senior industry experts specializing in accounting, finance and technology services and solutions. Founded in 2016 by private equity professionals, E78 works with more than 750 clients including private equity, hedge funds, family offices, portfolio companies, and private companies representing more than $30 billion in assets under management. Engagement teams are led by senior staff members with deep fund, operations and industry experience, in addition to an understanding of the unique needs of private equity funds and portfolio companies. Learn more at e78partners.com.

ABOUT NEXTLEVEL

As a strategic partner, NextLevel helps leadership and management teams build enterprise value. NextLevel's battle-tested executives provide strategic, operational and financial management services to help clients deliver on key initiatives, improve competitive positioning, optimize performance and reduce risk. With the NextLevel Desired State Roadmap™ process, clients achieve their goals by clearly defining objectives; determining prioritization, sequencing and appropriate resources; and creating a measurable implementation path to enable effective and timely execution. More information is available at nlbev.com .

