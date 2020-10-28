E78 Partners Named World's #3 Fastest-Growing Firm by Consulting Magazine

OAK BROOK, Ill., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- E78 Partners, a leading provider of outsourced managed accounting, IT and advisory services to private equity firms and their portfolio companies, announced today that it has been named the third fastest-growing consulting firm in the world by Consulting magazine. E78 was the highest-ranking firm on the list with a focus specifically on solutions for the PE industry.

Rankings are based on each firm's revenue growth between 2016 and 2019. During this period, E78 Partners recorded a 3-year growth rate of 2,218%, revenue generated through the range of outsourced financial managed services, long-term financial consulting and IT outsourcing and implementation services it provides.

"We are honored that our hard work and the success we've created for our clients and business partners has been recognized by such a prestigious publication," said John Signa, founder and CEO of E78 Partners. "We are committed to delivering measurable, impactful services that drive results across the entire investment lifecycle, with an emphasis on the synthesis of talent and technology to create uniquely contemporary solutions."

In addition to this recognition, the firm is also ranked at #186 on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for 2020, the second year it was so honored. This ranking is a testimony to the company's ongoing growth, which has continued to accelerate through the current year.

As the flagship publication of the consulting profession, Consulting magazine is widely regarded as an essential resource for information on consulting careers, thought leadership and corporate strategies. The magazine is a member of the ALM Media family of publications, a leading business-to-business network of news and insights for professionals in the legal, financial services, benefits, consulting, property, casualty insurance and real estate industries.

ABOUT E78 PARTNERS

E78 Partners is a full-service advisory firm offering PE enterprises and their portfolio companies a comprehensive suite of solutions to drive their growth, enhance their value and support their ongoing success. The Oak Brook, IL-based company provides partnership throughout the investment and operational lifecycle, from acquisition through integration to exit, maximizing performance and value for owners, operators and the full spectrum of stakeholders.

