E8 Launches Good Carbon Gifts, a Carbon-Negative Catalog for the 2020 Holidays

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today cleantech investment leaders E8 and partners launched the Good Carbon Gifts guide, an online listing of products that capture and store carbon that also make great gifts. The guide can be viewed at www.GoodCarbonGifts.org.

Body bar with captured carbon, from Clean02 The world's most unique crayons, made with captured carbon from Carbon Upcycling's artist-in-residence, Annalee Levin

With everything from direct-air-capture to regenerative agriculture, biochar and chemical processes, some of the technologies are state-of-the-art, while others have been known for centuries but are seeing renewed application. The fun, joy and utility of all 26 products is only heightened by learning about the underlying science and knowing they are on the cutting edge of today's movement to decarbonize.

The guide is the ideal resource for holiday shoppers ready to close out the turbulence of 2020 with new choices and optimism. Each of the listed products harnesses technologies or natural systems that are putting climate solutions into everything from the clothes we wear to the gardens we tend, and even the drinks that will toast the beginning of a New Year.

"The pandemic may keep us from the gatherings we all wish for," said Mike Rea, Executive Director of E8. "But everyone needs to know about and celebrate the innovation and progress we see every day. Whether capturing carbon back from the air, or carbon rich and sequestering gifts for your garden, this is not science fiction. It's happening right now – and they also happen to make great gifts."

Some of the featured products include:

"We are excited to be part of something that shows how inspiring, and important, the journey to carbon negative can be," said Paul Gambill from Nori. "There are just so many great new gift options for those of us who want to make fresh commitments to community and sustainability, especially after this year. And remember to remove not just your holiday carbon footprint, but your entire year's – it's easy."

In addition to the curated carbontech collection, the guide also features an accessible science primer on carbon removal technologies; printable certificates for sharing under trees, in stockings or through the mail; and special collections of other green gift favorites from partners such as Elemental Excelerator, Clean Energy Trust and Vertue Lab.

The guide and E8's community are supported by partners Stolte Family Foundation, Baker Hostetler, CleanTech Alliance, Craft3, J.P. Morgan, K&L Gates, Kitsap Bank, Puget Sound Energy, University of Washington's Clean Energy Institute, VertueLab, Washington State University and designer Action Digital.

The catalogue is not the only example of new tools for anyone interested in boosting cleantech. This year E8 also introduced its Decarbon8-US Fund, which drives both philanthropic impact investment and personal co-investment in high potential decarbonization startups.

Contacts

Media: Nate Kommers, [email protected]

E8: Mike Rea, Executive Director, 415.377.8043, [email protected]

About E8

E8 is an international, Seattle-based community whose mission is to accelerate the transition to a prosperous and cleaner world by investing in and fostering emerging cleantech enterprises. Our flexible, investor-centric platform supports different types of investors and asset classes, including direct angel for-profit investing, pooled investing in expertly managed VC funds such as the E8 Fund, donor advised fund impact investments, and a philanthropic fund for accelerating decarbonization and climate mitigation. E8's community and offerings are driven by a belief in the power of innovative enterprises and technologies to scale both positive returns and impact. (www.E8angels.com)

