E85 Offers Massive Savings as Gasoline Prices Rise

Prices for E85 in California are offering savings of more than two dollars per gallon as the cost of gasoline has continued to increase. The state's average gasoline price reached $5.66 per gallon this month, its highest level in nearly a year and 45 cents more expensive than a month ago.

E85 priced nearly $2.00 cheaper than regular gasoline at Ed Abrahim’s station in San Diego on Sept. 9, 2023 E85 can be priced more than $2.00 below gasoline as it was at this station in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 5, 2023

E85 is a renewable, biomass-based fuel compatible with flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). Pearson Fuels is the state's largest E85 distributor and has partnered with more than 325 retail stations to offer E85. Stations in the Pearson Fuels network offered E85 for an average price of $3.13 a gallon in August compared to California's average gasoline price of $5.13 per gallon. That cost gap is expected to widen this month with some areas of the state climbing over $6 a gallon for gasoline.

"E85 is always a draw," said Ed Abrahim, who sells Pearson Fuels E85 at his Coronado Shell station in San Diego, "but when gasoline spikes like this, it really brings people in. Drivers are checking and asking if they can use it in their cars."

FFVs are typically identified by a yellow gas cap, a badge on the vehicle or a label inside the fuel door. Drivers who are unsure if their vehicle is an FFV can also check their owner's manual. FFVs can use E85, regular gasoline, or any blend of the two.

In 2022, Pearson Fuels estimates FFV owners using E85 saved more than $200 million at the pump. The state sold a record 103.5 million gallons of E85 last year, an increase of 66% from 2021. Based on internal sales to date, Pearson Fuels expects California will set another top in 2023.

"E85 is the optimal way to expand access to lower carbon-intensive fuels," said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels. "The added benefit is being able to offer it at a substantial discount to gasoline."

Vind said Pearson Fuels will have 330 retail partners offering E85 by the end of September and will continue to expand E85 access to more Californians by adding another 100 sites within the next few years.

You can visit pearsonfuels.com or download the company's E85 Station Finder app to locate E85 stations throughout California.

