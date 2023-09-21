E85 Offers Massive Savings as Gasoline Prices Rise

News provided by

Pearson Fuels

21 Sep, 2023, 23:41 ET

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prices for E85 in California are offering savings of more than two dollars per gallon as the cost of gasoline has continued to increase. The state's average gasoline price reached $5.66 per gallon this month, its highest level in nearly a year and 45 cents more expensive than a month ago.

Continue Reading
E85 priced nearly $2.00 cheaper than regular gasoline at Ed Abrahim’s station in San Diego on Sept. 9, 2023
E85 priced nearly $2.00 cheaper than regular gasoline at Ed Abrahim’s station in San Diego on Sept. 9, 2023
E85 can be priced more than $2.00 below gasoline as it was at this station in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 5, 2023
E85 can be priced more than $2.00 below gasoline as it was at this station in Pasadena, California, on Sept. 5, 2023

E85 is a renewable, biomass-based fuel compatible with flex fuel vehicles (FFVs). Pearson Fuels is the state's largest E85 distributor and has partnered with more than 325 retail stations to offer E85. Stations in the Pearson Fuels network offered E85 for an average price of $3.13 a gallon in August compared to California's average gasoline price of $5.13 per gallon. That cost gap is expected to widen this month with some areas of the state climbing over $6 a gallon for gasoline.

"E85 is always a draw," said Ed Abrahim, who sells Pearson Fuels E85 at his Coronado Shell station in San Diego, "but when gasoline spikes like this, it really brings people in. Drivers are checking and asking if they can use it in their cars."

FFVs are typically identified by a yellow gas cap, a badge on the vehicle or a label inside the fuel door. Drivers who are unsure if their vehicle is an FFV can also check their owner's manual. FFVs can use E85, regular gasoline, or any blend of the two.

In 2022, Pearson Fuels estimates FFV owners using E85 saved more than $200 million at the pump. The state sold a record 103.5 million gallons of E85 last year, an increase of 66% from 2021. Based on internal sales to date, Pearson Fuels expects California will set another top in 2023.

"E85 is the optimal way to expand access to lower carbon-intensive fuels," said Doug Vind, managing member of Pearson Fuels. "The added benefit is being able to offer it at a substantial discount to gasoline."

Vind said Pearson Fuels will have 330 retail partners offering E85 by the end of September and will continue to expand E85 access to more Californians by adding another 100 sites within the next few years.

You can visit pearsonfuels.com or download the company's E85 Station Finder app to locate E85 stations throughout California.

Media contact: Kamila Duncan, Pearson Fuels marketing director, [email protected]

SOURCE Pearson Fuels

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.